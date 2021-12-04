Report: Clemson athletic director on the move

The Daily Oregonian columnist John Canzano reported Friday afternoon that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich will take the same job at Miami and will be charged with hiring a new football coach.

Sources later told the Miami Herald that Radakovich is a candidate for the Miami athletic director job and national writer Pete Thamel reported Friday evening that nothing is final but acknowledged Miami’s interest in Radakovich.

There was no response from Clemson athletic on the story.

Radakovich earned an MBA at the University of Miami and started his career in the Hurricanes athletic department.

Earlier Friday, Canzano reported that the Hurricanes were pursuing Oregon head coach, and Miami alumnus, Mario Cristobal despite not having an athletic director in place.

Radakovich took over Clemson athletics in the fall of 2012.

