ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

EXCLUSIVE: ‘West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose & David Alvarez Praise The Film’s Latino Representation

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABn3J_0dDhfFEm00

W est Side Story is considered a timeless classic, so of course, there are some reservations about the 2021 update of the iconic Broadway play that was brought to the big screen by legendary director Stephen Spielberg for a new generation.

The original 1957 Broadway production and 1961 theatrical release of West Side Story tells the story of a forbidden love finding a way to blossom in the middle of racial tension between two rival teenage gangs, The Jets, a white gang, and The Sharks, comprised of immigrants from Puerto Rico . The film takes place in a 1950s New York City neighborhood undergoing change forcing its locals, mainly poor immigrants, to relocate as expensive high rises and other buildings can be built.

Source: Niko Tavernise / © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

The 2021 film tells the same story that mainly focuses around Tony (Ansel Egort), a member of The Jets who’s tired of being degenerate after a jail stint, and Maria (Rachel Zegler), the sister of the leader of The Sharks, Bernardo (David Alvarez). Tony and Maria instantly fall in love, but racial tensions between the rival gangs quickly test their interracial bond.

Before the film’s release, Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with the film’s stars David Alvarez ( American Rust ) and newcomer Ariana DeBose who brilliantly plays Anita, Bernardo’s girlfriend. We spoke on duo singing play’s iconic songs written by the late Stephen Sondheim during our Zoom conversation. We also touched on one of the songs, “America,” which is a favorite among West Side Story fans, and how it might resonate differently with this new generation. Spielberg’s version of the film corrected the 1961  movie’s biggest mistake regarding casting.

Step into the interview below.

Cassius Life : The arrival of this film is bittersweet because it comes on the passing of Stephen Sondheim. So what did it mean for you guys to actually sing the lyrics that he wrote?

David Alvarez : I think it’s just an honor. It really is an honor to be able to breathe life into his words, especially now that he’s not with us. And the fact that we can bring this to life for the next generation is just incredible. And he’s not only an incredible legendary artist. He’s an incredible legendary person with a beautiful heart and a soul, and he cared so much about everything he was pouring himself into. So we’re just so fortunate and lucky.

Source: Niko Tavernise / © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

He’s quite Shakespearean. Not since the times of Shakespeare have we seen an artist leave a mark like Stephen Sondheim. And I think this film coming out now on the heels of his passing is a beautiful celebration of all that he will leave behind and everything he will continue to teach us.

Ariana DeBose : Yeah. It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of a legacy as vast as his. He’s quite Shakespearean. Not since the times of Shakespeare have we seen an artist leave a mark like Stephen Sondheim. And I think this film coming out now on the heels of his passing is a beautiful celebration of all that he will leave behind and everything he will continue to teach us.

CL : Great answer. Sticking with the music, America is one of the most beloved tracks in the play, but I couldn’t help but think while watching it at the same time, this song kind of hit a little differently with new audiences. Did you guys have the same thought process while performing it?

AD : Oh, yeah.

DA : I definitely did.

AD : I mean, by virtue of our America taking place in the streets of New York, it becomes a love letter to New York City, Nueva York, but it also allows you to get to know the community, the Latino community, which is something that the 61 film didn’t do. It took place on a rooftop, which was actually something that was more in line with the Broadway production. So this opportunity to show audiences who the Latino community is, who we are, what we look like, our rhythm, and also giving real social context. This film at large, I think, is incredibly socially aware of what was going on politically and why things were happening to these groups of people. So it makes the intent or the motives for the fighting, the violence, you understand why the violence is happening.

Source: Niko Tavernise / © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

And ultimately, it’s a product of the systems that are oppressing both of these groups, the Sharks and the Jets, and they just happen to be taking it out on each other as opposed to the powers that be. But, I do think America does hit differently. And also, given the time we’re living in begs us to ask some questions.

CL : Yeah, exactly. We loved that scene, by the way. It was beautiful.

But, I do think America does hit differently. And also, given the time we’re living in begs us to ask some questions.

DA : Thank you.

CL :  The 1961 film is a classic in its own right. But it did have some issues regarding casting, specifically, representation. So what would you say to someone who, based on their reactions from the first film, might not be inclined to see this one? How would you convince them to come to see this movie?

DA : Yeah, well, I think this production really took time, and they had so much love, and they were very careful with how they wanted to bring this to life. We had groups of historians coming in to talk to Tony Kushner, talk to us about the problems that the Sharks, the Puerto Rican community was having, and the Jets, and really understand what these people were facing and the cultural differences. And we had a team of dialect coaches with us who were there every day, not only to teach us what the Puerto Rican accent is, but also what the slangs for 1957 were because the Puerto Rican from 1957 is different than the Puerto Rican today.

They were so careful, and they had so much attention to detail to everything surrounding everything about this film. I think Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner and just everyone involved really wanted to bring authenticity to this movie. And no doubt they had so much love and passion for what they were doing. And they wanted to give us a voice.

Source: Niko Tavernise / © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

AD : They care.

DA : Yeah. They care. Exactly. I mean, it’s as simple as that. They truly care, and that’s rare in this business sometimes.

If the greatest director of our time, Steven Spielberg, can do it, so can everybody else. He’s leading by example. And I think this film is an invitation for the rest of the industry to join us in the conversation.

AD : And you know what I will say, it’s like the fact that we are Latinos portraying Latino. This film celebrates the fullness of the diaspora. It gives voice to an Afro Latina in a leading character. She’s not an afterthought. Bernardo’s perspective, it is more intensified. These portrayals are dynamic. You get to feel and understand who we are on a visceral level. And you know what? If the greatest director of our time, Steven Spielberg, can do it, so can everybody else. He’s leading by example. And I think this film is an invitation for the rest of the industry to join us in the conversation.

Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story arrives exclusively in theaters on December 10.

Photos: Niko Tavernise / © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
EW.com

First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film have written a glowing prologue in West Side Story's awards season fairytale. Following the film's premiere Monday night, journalists heaped on praise for the likely Oscar contender. EW's Leah Greenblatt admitted that, while "nobody needed to mess" with the story of the original Stephen Sondheim (who died Friday) and Leonard Bernstein stage production, Spielberg found a unique way into the story for contemporary audiences: "[It's] great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to see in everything," she tweeted after the screening.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Rita Moreno Is Thrilled That There’s Finally an Authentic West Side Story

“To be honest, making West Side Story was intimidating,” Steven Spielberg said at the movie’s lavish premiere in New York on Monday evening. His new film is Spielberg’s first musical; it’s also, of course, a reimagining of a beloved Broadway production that was already adapted into an Oscar-winning film. “There’s...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ABC7 Chicago

'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno on the advice she shared with new star Ariana DeBose

Don't miss 'Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20,' airing on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win a best supporting actress Oscar in 1961 for her portrayal of Anita in the iconic musical "West Side Story." Now, half a century later, the 89-year-old actress is starring in Steven Spielberg's version of "West Side Story."
CELEBRITIES
myveronanj.com

Verona’s Pierce In New ‘West Side Story’ Movie

If Verona native Adriana Pierce looks like a Jets girl in “West Side Story,” it’s because she’s dancing as a Jets girl in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the iconic movie. Pierce attended Laning Avenue School and H.B. Whitehorne before studying at The American School of Ballet. She danced professionally at...
VERONA, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Steven Spielberg
classical-music.com

Behind the scenes of West Side Story: how the music team recorded Bernstein’s score for the 2021 film adaptation

Music and vocal recordings for the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story took place in New York and Los Angeles, under the direction of conductor Gustavo Dudamel, arranger David Newman and music supervisors Matt Sullivan and Jeanine Tesori. West Side Story‘s original lyricist Stephen Sondheim was also present for the recording process.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#Twentieth Century Fox#W Est Side Story#Jets#American Rust
Fandango

'West Side Story' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive Clip

Tickets are now on sale to watch Steven Spielberg's newly imagined West Side Story. The classic story begins when Maria (Rachel Zegler) arrives in a rapidly-changing New York City from Puerto Rico, then locks eyes with Tony (Ansel Elgort) across a bustling dance floor. Their mutual attraction melts away their cultural differences, but their budding romance draws concern from friends and family members who seek to protect them from the divisive conflicts that threaten to tear everyone apart. Can their love survive?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gothamist.com

Somewhere In The Subway, West Side Story's 'Somewhere' Is Always Playing

Steven Spielberg's much-anticipated remake of quintessential New York City musical West Side Story premiered this week to mostly ecstatic reactions, give-or-take the Ansel Elgort-sized hole where a leading man would normally be. Much of the praise was focused on Tony Kushner's script, Stephen Spielberg's direction, and the acting/singing/dancing of the cast, particularly Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, and newcomer Rachel Zegler. But special praise should be given to the sound designers as well, who made the wise decision to mix modern subway sounds into the film despite being anachronistic—because even the subway likes to sing Leonard Bernstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Steven Spielberg's rousing 'West Side Story' revival

We're so rife with reboots and remakes today that it can take a moment to gauge just what Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story” is. It isn't a papered-over modernizing or a thinly disguised retread. It's a feat of reconstruction. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim have taken the original play and reworked it from the inside, burrowing into the DNA of “West Side Story” and its characters to recast, reconsider, deepen and clarify one of the 20th century's most iconic musicals. It is, I think, a better movie than the 1961 original, by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins,...
MOVIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
388
Followers
398
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy