An unvaccinated Covid-positive mother in Utah died from the disease after deciding to delay her vaccine shots due to breastfeeding concerns, according to information shared on her GoFundMe page.Dezi Scopesi, 23, died on Thursday, the organisers of the GoFundMe page meant to aid her family, said on Sunday.Scopesi contracted the virus on 25 October and began to battle severe infection after being hospitalised on 29 October, according to the organisers, which included her husband Stephen Scopesi-Steadman.“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we let you all know… our sweet Dezi passed away on Thursday evening. We feel so much strength...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO