Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO