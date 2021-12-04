ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

NBC News
 3 days ago

Comments / 34

Thomas Bailey
2d ago

Unless Baldwin loaded the gun himself? Pretty sure the reason for a Armorer would have been the fact that Baldwin is too stupid to know how a firearm works.

Reply(1)
11
Andrea Patterson
1d ago

Rather than just accepting the nonsense he spews why not ask him who is responsible if he isn't. He pointed a gun at her, shot and killed her, injured a person standing behind her, is the producer of the movie....who is responsible. Alec? Yeah...You Are!

Reply(1)
7
Patriot
1d ago

He is absolutely at fault. If you pick up a firearm you must check it to make sure it is not loaded unless you plan on shooting something.

Reply
3
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Alec Baldwin Lying? Voice Stress Analyst Points Out Actor's False Claims In 'Rust' Shooting Statement

Did Alec Baldwin lie in his statement about the "Rust" shooting incident and cover up the critical information related to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins?. Since the "Rust" shooting incident happened, Baldwin became one of the sufferers tagged as potentially responsible for the tragic event. To somewhat control the buzzes, he spoke up for the first time in front of the photographers in Vermont, saying he could not detail the probe's progress.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Alec Baldwin under new pressure: George Clooney says he should have checked gun, conservatives call for arrest

George Clooney said he doesn’t know Alec Baldwin well, doesn’t believe he or anyone else on the set of “Rust” intended “to do anything wrong” and calls the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins “a terrible accident.”. However, Clooney raised new questions about Baldwin’s actions on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Brother Daniel Has Strong Words About 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel Baldwin spoke out about the Rust shooting on Monday, complaining that his brother was being used as a scapegoat in the whole ordeal. Daniel appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on the radio, where he said that Alec was taking the brunt of the criticism due to his political views. He believes his brother's A-list fame makes him an easy target as well.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out on Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘Should Never Be Any Live Ammo’

During a recent interview with action star Dolph Lundgren, he spoke out about Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust. Lundgren, 64, is well-known for his role as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in the Sylvester Stallone-led Rocky IV. He also starred in numerous other action films, including Red Scorpion, The Punisher, Universal Soldier, and many more. Most recently, he returned to his role for The Expendables 4 due out next year.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

