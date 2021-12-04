Gorka says 'one thing' will stop Trump 2024 run

Former Trump White House official Sebastian Gorka says the midterm elections next year will be the determining factor in whether former President Donald Trump runs again in 2024.

Echoing the opinions of other people close to Trump , Gorka told GB News he is extremely confident that Trump will attempt to get his old job back with GOP prospects looking good for retaking one or both chambers of Congress after the 2022 contest.

"I saw the president recently in New York. Before I went to see him, I told everybody on my radio show, 'I give it a 95% chance that he's running,'" Gorka said. After the visit, Gorka added, "I said '99.9%.'"

"There's only one thing that will stop him: If we don't crush the Democrats in the midterm elections next year. Because he can't be at the mercy of impeachment again. He has to have the House and the Senate behind him," Gorka said.

He opined that the Biden administration has had a "disastrous" 11 months and predicted that Trump will "stroll back into the West Wing."

Trump himself has teased, but not committed to, another run as he points to the 2022 midterm elections. He predicted a "massive red wave sweep" will happen in a recent speech.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to run for reelection, setting up a possible rematch against Trump in 2024.

