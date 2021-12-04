ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Gorka says 'one thing' will stop Trump 2024 run

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LY20w_0dDhebQR00


Former Trump White House official Sebastian Gorka says the midterm elections next year will be the determining factor in whether former President Donald Trump runs again in 2024.

Echoing the opinions of other people close to Trump , Gorka told GB News he is extremely confident that Trump will attempt to get his old job back with GOP prospects looking good for retaking one or both chambers of Congress after the 2022 contest.

"I saw the president recently in New York. Before I went to see him, I told everybody on my radio show, 'I give it a 95% chance that he's running,'" Gorka said. After the visit, Gorka added, "I said '99.9%.'"

HISTORIC PRO-GOP VOTING GAP REVEALED, POTENTIAL 70-SEAT PICKUP

"There's only one thing that will stop him: If we don't crush the Democrats in the midterm elections next year. Because he can't be at the mercy of impeachment again. He has to have the House and the Senate behind him," Gorka said.

He opined that the Biden administration has had a "disastrous" 11 months and predicted that Trump will "stroll back into the West Wing."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump himself has teased, but not committed to, another run as he points to the 2022 midterm elections. He predicted a "massive red wave sweep" will happen in a recent speech.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to run for reelection, setting up a possible rematch against Trump in 2024.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 324

Save Democracy
3d ago

He’ll milk his supporters for every last dime he can right up to the last minute and drop out. He can’t risk losing again. He wants to keep that money train going with his conspiracy crap and slap everyone down with his lies and deceit in the process. He’s the scum of the earth and belongs behind bars! What a disgusting piece of trash!

Reply(12)
59
Phillip Ben
3d ago

Trump’s mental sickness will have progressed too much for him to run for anything! He can have fun running around in circles, in an Insane Asylum!

Reply(25)
86
Guest with SENSE!
3d ago

TRUMP running? TRUMP has difficulty getting IN and OUT of his GOLF CART now! TRUMP says his BONE SPURS, hurting him bad now! Republicans can you’ll suggest a REMEDY? 😲

Reply(13)
68
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
CNBC

Anti-Trump group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol raised, spent millions during 2020 campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Gorka
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
MSNBC

Team Trump lawyers plead the Fifth, but that doesn't stop revelations

It was striking enough to see one Republican lawyer close to Donald Trump plead the Fifth as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, but the story became even more extraordinary last week when another Republican lawyer close to the former president said he's also asserting his right against self-incrimination.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Democrats#Trump 2024#Trump White House#Gb News#Gop#Senate
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Sun-Journal

Sidney Powell’s pro-Trump group raised more than $14 million spreading election lies

In the months after President Donald Trump lost the November election, lawyer Sidney Powell raised large sums from donors inspired by her fight to reverse the outcome of the vote. But by April, questions about where the money was going – and how much there was – were helping to sow division between Powell and other leaders of her new nonprofit, Defending the Republic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Trump should ‘just shut up,’ longest-serving House member says

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, had a stark message for former President Donald Trump, telling him to “just shut up” about his opinions. Mr. Young praised Mr. Trump’s policies, though he said his boisterous personality overshadows the impact of his work. “I think his policy is just so good,” Mr....
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy