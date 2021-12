APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Winter is coming, and in Wisconsin, that usually means snow covering the highways. That’s why Monday was marked as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day. Winter driving could probably be regarded as a special talent. But Outagamie County Highway Commissioner Dean Steingraber says they have 81 people who take that talent to the next level, getting out there during storms – and before anyone else.

