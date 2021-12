Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHS faces staff and hospital equipment shortages alongside the growing need to reduce the backlog in patient surgeries and treatments. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the number of people on NHS waiting lists totalled at 4.4 million. As of May 2021 this stood at 5.3 million, having increased by a fifth and by September, 5.8 million patients were waiting for hospital treatment. This is mainly due to the drastic increase in people waiting for longer than a year for treatment, contributing to the NHS backlog which is anticipated to rise much further.

