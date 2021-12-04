ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Woman is killed while crossing street in Watsonville

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byYqw_0dDhdnyw00

UPDATE 12/3/21 10:50 A woman has died as a result of her injuries in Watsonville, after crossing the street at the intersection of Rodriguez and Beach Streets, according to Watsonville Police Department.

Police the victim was struck by a Ford F-250 truck at about 3:15 p.m. and she died at the scene.

The driver of the F-250 is cooperating with our investigation, which is still ongoing.

A victim has yet to be identified.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Watsonville Police are investigating an injury traffic collision that has closed off an intersection in the city.

Police said the collision happened at Rodriguez and West Beach.

There's no information on the condition of the people involved in the collision. Police have only confirmed that this is a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

For now Watsonville Police are asking the public to stay away from the intersection of Rodriguez and West Beach as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

The post Woman is killed while crossing street in Watsonville appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire Department responds to large structure fire

SALINAS Calif. (KION) The Salinas Fire Department said they were on their way to a vehicular accident when they spotted a burning structure on 91 Spicer Street, Friday night. Crews then turned around and responded to the scene, according to the Fire Department. Battalion Chief Doug Dirksen told KION a high pile of cardboard used The post Salinas Fire Department responds to large structure fire appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Jewelry store robbed in Carmel-By-The-Sea

CARMEL Calif. KION - Fourtané jewelry store in Carmel-By-The-Sea was targeted by robbers, early Tuesday evening according to police. Carmel-By-The-Sea Police said a security guard who walked out from the back of the store during the robbery startled the suspects and they immediately ran off. Police said that some items are still missing and the The post Jewelry store robbed in Carmel-By-The-Sea appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Police#Accident#F 250
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Man shot while sitting in his car in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City Police are searching for answers after discovering a man who was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on Tuesday. King City Police said officers went to the intersection of Sussex and Amherst after receiving a report of a person suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken The post Man shot while sitting in his car in King City appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy