Woman is killed while crossing street in Watsonville

UPDATE 12/3/21 10:50 A woman has died as a result of her injuries in Watsonville, after crossing the street at the intersection of Rodriguez and Beach Streets, according to Watsonville Police Department.

Police the victim was struck by a Ford F-250 truck at about 3:15 p.m. and she died at the scene.

The driver of the F-250 is cooperating with our investigation, which is still ongoing.

A victim has yet to be identified.



WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Watsonville Police are investigating an injury traffic collision that has closed off an intersection in the city.

Police said the collision happened at Rodriguez and West Beach.

There's no information on the condition of the people involved in the collision. Police have only confirmed that this is a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

For now Watsonville Police are asking the public to stay away from the intersection of Rodriguez and West Beach as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

