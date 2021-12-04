At least 1 killed in crash near Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash near Arvin, according to CHP.

The crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Tejon Highway just outside of Arvin. CHP says a white Ford Mustang and silver Chevy pickup with a trailer were involved.

At least one person has died. It was not clear how many people were injured in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

