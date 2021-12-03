ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doug Unplugged: Doug isn't happy with his strict medical regiment

KMOV
 3 days ago

(KMOV.com) - Doug Vaughn has to go through a strict medical regiment...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Liver Disease, Say Experts

The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant." Read the tips below to find out more about liver disease and the signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regiment
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

‘I’m Not Willing To Go Through This Again:’ Woman Diagnosed With Tinnitus After COVID Vaccine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A North Hills woman, who said she was diagnosed with tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after getting her COVID-19 vaccine is offering tips to others who may be experiencing the same thing. Sally Sinagra said she got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in March and two days later noticed her ear started feeling plugged. “It wasn’t going away. The noise started and got worse and worse and worse,” Sinagra said. She said she went to see an ear, nose, and throat doctor who told her she had tinnitus. “They did some hearing tests...
PITTSBURGH, PA
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Sacramento

Cancer Survivor Spreads Word About Treatment That Stopped Disease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long three years of doctor visits, surgeries, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy for 63-year-old Peter Romero. “After a month I was clean, came back after three months, that was right before Christmas, and spots showed back up on the liver,” said Romero. What started as colon cancer in 2018 eventually lead to spots on his liver. But Romero says he found a therapy that worked and he’s determined to let other cancer patients know about it. In July 2020, Romero was one of the first patients in the region to undergo targeted cancer therapy directed at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

Brains of people with lifetime of epilepsy may age faster

People with a longtime history of epilepsy show signs of rapid brain aging that may raise their odds for developing dementia down the road. This is the key finding of new research reporting that the brains of people with epilepsy that began in childhood appear to be about 10 years older than the brains of people without a history of this seizure disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Clinic: Blood pressure rose during the pandemic

(WJW) – A study published Monday in Circulation looks at significant increases in blood pressure readings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study looked at data from more than 450-thousand people from across the U.S. The data came from people who took part in an employer-sponsored wellness program from Quest Diagnostics. Researchers from Quest Diagnostics and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
KMOV

Santa, Mrs. Claus make a special visit to SLU Hospital

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A special visit was paid to a local hospital to thank some healthcare workers. Chris Gooding and his wife have spent the last 20 years playing Santa and Mrs. Claus, making several stops to spread some Christmas cheer. This year, they headed to thank the medical workers at SSM St. Louis University Hospital who helped Chris beat cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Medical Experts Continuing To Learn More About Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is something so many in the health community are talking about and what many people at home may be thinking about, as well. With more cases of the variant being found, even here in Pennsylvania, doctors are learning more about it. Much about the new variant of the virus is still unknown, but with the holiday season arriving, the concern to protect yourself is even greater. Dr. Daniel Rhoads, a microbiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, says it will take more time to determine if the Omicron variant is just as or more contagious than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy