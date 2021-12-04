ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona evictions up, but not close to pre-pandemic levels

By ANITA SNOW
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona, but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels as agencies do a better job of getting out rental aid, court officials and advocates say. Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts, which handle the bulk of...

www.middletownpress.com

