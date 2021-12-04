ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Third person identified in triple-fatal Weedpatch Highway crash

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gjxti_0dDhdQd700

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the third person killed in an alleged drunken driving crash last week on Weedpatch Highway.

Jesus Omar Buelna Alvarado, 37, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the Nov. 26 crash at Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road, coroner’s officials said Friday.

Alfonso Arbaca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa and Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield also died at the scene.

Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, the only survivor, was driving a Jeep Cherokee south when she veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by Gaspar, according to California Highway Patrol. Rivera and Alvarado were traveling in the Jeep.

Luqueleyson suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, where she was placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, officers said. She had not been charged as of Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

1 dead in an off-road utility vehicle crash identified

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Officials identified the victim of a fatal accident involving an off-road utility vehicle as Jose De Jesus Alvarado of Elko, Nev. California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s officials responded to the scene on Dec. 1 around 6:50 p.m. MORE: At least 1 dead in crash near Buttonwillow Alvarado, 29, was […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano rollover crash victim identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle who died in a crash on southbound Highway 99 in the Delano area has been identified. Cirilo Orozco Jr., 43, of Delano was found dead around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to coroner’s officials. It’s unknown when the rollover crash occurred. MORE: Rollover crash kills at least […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman dies in rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died in a rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway, police said. The woman, whose named has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:57 a.m. crash in the 12200 block of Alfred Harrell Highway, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. The vehicle veered […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Maricopa, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Victim of fatal Wasco shooting Saturday identified

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials identified the man that died on Saturday during a shooting on G Street as Guadalupe Chavez of Bakersfield. Chavez, 46, was shot by another person and pronounced dead at the scene around 6:23 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s officials said. MORE: 1 dead, 1 rushed to hospital following shooting in Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in central Bakersfield on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The crash happened at about 6:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Union Avenue and 20th Street, near the Salvation Army thrift store. BPD said a preliminary investigation found the woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man shoots at teens after water balloons hit vehicle, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man was arrested on Saturday after shooting at two teens who were driving around throwing water balloons. Convicted felon Mark Shell, 63, of Ridgecrest was arrested on Dec. 4 after shooting and injuring a teen driver who threw water balloons at his vehicle, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. […]
RIDGECREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Person#California Highway Patrol#Weather#Accident#Jeep#Kern Medical#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Rollover crash kills at least 1 person along Hwy 99 in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash left at least one person dead Sunday morning in Delano. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound Highway 99, just south of Woollomes Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One vehicle was reported to have lost control, rolling over and coming to a […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Police ask for help finding Bakersfield teen missing for a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy with no prior history of running away has been missing since Nov. 29 and police are asking for help finding him. Alex Lerda was last seen in the 3000 block of Loon Court in northwest Bakersfield, police said. He’s described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, red hair and blue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shot in face, Shafter man identified wife as shooter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Found face down in an alley, Jesse Rocha had a gunshot wound to his face and three more in his shoulder. Despite the severity of his wounds, police said, Rocha managed to tell officers who shot him: his wife. Rocha survived and Krystal Juarez, 33, is facing charges including attempted murder […]
SHAFTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KGET

Man wanted in Brundage Lane convenience store robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store last month on Brundage Lane. Police said the robbery happened at the Super Express Mini Mart at 120 Brundage Lane. The robber is described as Black, 6-foot-2 and wore a face mask, black and gray checkered jacket, Dallas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 rushed to hospital following shooting in Wasco

UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): One man has been pronounced dead and another was taken to a hospital following a shooting Saturday evening in Wasco, KCSO said. The two men were shot in the 1500 block of G Street in Wasco just before 6:30 p.m., a spokesperson said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in crash along I-5 south of Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash along Interstate 5 near Lebec that left at least one person dead Saturday night. The crash was reported along southbound lanes of I-5 near Frazier Mountain Park Road at around 10:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. At least two vehicles were involved in […]
LEBEC, CA
KGET

At least 1 killed in crash near Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash near Arvin, according to CHP. The crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Tejon Highway just outside of Arvin. CHP says a white Ford Mustang and silver Chevy pickup with a trailer were involved. At least one person […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash along Highway 99 north of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a crash Friday night along Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway. The collision was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 just sound of Lerdo Highway at around 8:30 p.m. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a driver of Nissan pickup truck crashed into a parked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy