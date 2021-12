MENDOCINO COAST – The Mendocino Coast Dungeness Crab season is going strong! Recreational crabbers may keep up to 10 Dungeness crabs per day of either sex, or six crabs if fishing from a party boat south of Mendocino County. No one may possess more than one daily bag limit. The recreational size limit for Dungeness crab is 5.75 inches measured across the shell, directly in front of and excluding the lateral spines. Crab taken from party boats south of Mendocino County must measure at least six inches across.More information about recreational Dungeness Crab fishing regulations can be found on the CDFW’s website. YUM! Crab,,, it’s what’s for dinner!

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO