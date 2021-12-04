ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm this weekend with rain returning by Monday

By Patrick Bigbie
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening will be warm with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the low 60s. Skies will be clear overnight with...

www.wdam.com

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
#Thunderstorms
WJCL

Rain chances finally return to the forecast

Some much needed rain returns to the forecast this week. The last 3.5 weeks has only produced 0.01" of rain in Savannah. The dry spell should end over the next few days. The first chance of spotty showers arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. The chance is low, but it's a start!
SAVANNAH, GA
blockclubchicago.org

Temperatures Will Plunge Monday As Chicago Faces Temperatures In The 20s, Snow

CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wccbcharlotte.com

Rain Chances Return This Week

Waking up to patchy fog across the area this morning. Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the region through 9 am. Fog will gradually lift as winds increase through the morning. Highs today will reach the upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers beginning this afternoon for the mountains and pushing south and west through the evening. Drier and cooler air returns Tuesday with lows dropping to the mid-30s and daytime highs reaching the mid-50s. Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing more showers to the area. As of now, rain chances don’t look as good as they were last week, but a few showers will still be possible. Temps will warm by the end of the week into the low 60s with another shot at rain next weekend. This system looks to tap into the most moisture and will be our best shot of the week of widespread soaking rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Sun-Journal

Warming temperatures to turn wintry mix to rain Monday

Light snow showers that fell early Monday morning have changed to a wintry mix and light rain. The light ice accumulations have been factors in some travel difficulties around the state. Temperatures will steadily increase above freezing and change precipitation to rain. A cold front is expected to bring snow...
GRAY, ME
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: First snow of the season possible in Baltimore region Wednesday

The Baltimore area could get its first measurable snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, forecasters say, although it’s likely to be less than an inch. Snow is expected to start in the Baltimore region after daybreak on Wednesday, said Jeremy Geiger, forecaster for the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, forecasted totals hovered between half an inch and three quarters of an ...
MARYLAND STATE
wtvy.com

Rain Chances Return

SYNOPSIS – Early showers and thunderstorms will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few more showers are possible at times Tuesday and again early Wednesday, with another rain chance for Thursday night. Temperatures will cool a bit for Tuesday, but we’ll warm again later in the week. TONIGHT –...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
CHICAGO, IL
WDAM-TV

Much colder tomorrow with hit-or-miss showers

Showers will continue for the next few hours as temperatures fall into the low 50s this evening. Clouds will hang around overnight with lows falling into the mid 40s. We’ll see clouds skies for your Tuesday with Hit-or-Miss showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will only reach the low 50s tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT

