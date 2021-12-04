ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Case of the Month, Silver Medal Cider and More!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember is here and it is beautiful…so far. I will take these beautiful days while they are here, as I know they will not last. We’ve got a new Case of the Month (see below) and a ton of new brews coming in. We are currently working on some Christmas and...

Dungeness Crabs Plus Fresh Fish, Oysters at Flying Fish Co.

* MARKET OPEN 10AM–8PM EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY *. * RESTAURANT OPEN 11AM–8PM EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY *. (Both closed every Tuesday) Please read our Covid-19 house rules HERE • We accept EBT/SNAP/Oregon Trail. CRAB SEASON IS IN!. In like Flynn, in like Flint, in there like swimwear, get in...
Bauman’s Cider Named Northwest Cidery of the Year + Wins International Gold Medal

November 29, 2022 – After missing a year in 2020 due to Covid, the Northwest Cider Association celebrated the return of cider competitions and announced the results of the 2021 Portland International Cider Competition (PICC), where Bauman’s Cider was named the 2021 Cidery of the Year for medium sized cideries. This is the second time Bauman’s has been named Cidery of the Year, holding onto the distinction after winning it last in 2019.
Exclusive: Coronado Brewing Launches a New Line of Organic Hard Cider

San Diego–based Coronado Brewing Company is launching California’s first USDA-certified organic canned cider line. The new brand, Coronado Hard Cider, will release its first two flavors, Nice & Dry and Super Fruit Cider, in their tasting rooms and across select San Diego retailers starting the first week in December before rolling out throughout California in early 2022.
ColourPop Silver Medal Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Silver Medal is a slightly cool-toned, medium-dark black with a frost finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this...
Learn about William Marie Wines

In an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.
Scion Cider – Utah’s most unique new bar

Here’s a timely interruption to our Eat Here Now series. File this one under Drink Here Now. And if you do, you’ll be beating the crowds in discovering one of the most unique additions to the SLC bar scene. It’s fair to say I’ve been tracking Scion for a long...
Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
Pecan Pie Bars

Not all pecan pie lovers love to make pie, let alone bake. Making pie crust from scratch takes patience and planning and, if we’re being honest, is easy to mess up. These pie bars are here to help. With a brown butter press-in shortbread crust, they’re significantly easier (no chilling, rolling or crimping!) Without sacrificing any of the classic gooey flavor.
You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

532 Braddock Ave., Braddock. brasserogrill.jimdo.com. On Sun., Nov. 28, Brassero Grill will be hosting a Sunday Brunch Pop-up and Record Sale. It’s set to be the perfect afternoon for eating and buying vinyl, so show up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Coven Brewing. 4901 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/coven.brewing. Word on the...
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen’s Bourbon Teams Up with Smith Teamaker on a New Barrel Aged Tea

The handcrafted blend will be released on December 5th, Repeal Day, just in time for holiday gifting and sipping. Portland, Oregon (November 30, 2021) — Smith Teamaker, the premium craft tea company known for collaborations with top chefs and tastemakers, is set to launch one of its most delicious and high profile projects yet: Blend No. 33, DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Black Tea, an all-star partnership with one the best players in NBA history, ex-Chicago Bull (and avid tea drinker) Scottie Pippen. The result is a remarkable barrel aged tea made in Bourbon barrels with Scottie Pippen’s own DIGITS Bourbon brand. The tea will be released online at SmithTea.com on December 5th, Repeal Day. DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Tea ($34.99) is a complex blend, with three black teas aged for five months in charred oak bourbon whiskey barrels, after which the tea is blended with coconut, cinnamon and vanilla. Using full-leaf black teas Assam, Ceylon and Keemun (“the whiskey of teas”), the final combination evokes a deeply flavorful elixir for winter sipping on its own, or with a shot of bourbon or mixed into a hot toddy.
Christmas ordering, a cookie recipe, and free samples

We have an earlier ordering deadline this year: Please reserve your feast by Sunday, December 12th!. Get into the holiday baking spirit with our gingerbread recipe!. Check out the December tasting schedule. Copyright © MMXVII Elephants Delicatessen, All rights reserved. Receive $10 for every $100 you spend–plus free gifts and...
Dobbes Family Estate Event: Wine, Spice, and Everything Nice!

The coming new year marks the 20th anniversary of Dobbes Family Estate, and they’re kicking off their 20s by bringing the party to Portland. Join us for a festive holiday celebration at Union/Pine in Portland on Friday, December 17th! There will be exciting new wine releases (historically reserved only for wine club members), seasonal fare from Renegade Catering, live holiday music, mulled wine, plenty of bubbles, and holiday gifting inspiration. Tickets are $45. The party will go from 3:30pm – 8:00pm.
