New Case of the Month, Silver Medal Cider and More!

The handcrafted blend will be released on December 5th, Repeal Day, just in time for holiday gifting and sipping. Portland, Oregon (November 30, 2021) — Smith Teamaker, the premium craft tea company known for collaborations with top chefs and tastemakers, is set to launch one of its most delicious and high profile projects yet: Blend No. 33, DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Black Tea, an all-star partnership with one the best players in NBA history, ex-Chicago Bull (and avid tea drinker) Scottie Pippen. The result is a remarkable barrel aged tea made in Bourbon barrels with Scottie Pippen’s own DIGITS Bourbon brand. The tea will be released online at SmithTea.com on December 5th, Repeal Day. DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Tea ($34.99) is a complex blend, with three black teas aged for five months in charred oak bourbon whiskey barrels, after which the tea is blended with coconut, cinnamon and vanilla. Using full-leaf black teas Assam, Ceylon and Keemun (“the whiskey of teas”), the final combination evokes a deeply flavorful elixir for winter sipping on its own, or with a shot of bourbon or mixed into a hot toddy.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO