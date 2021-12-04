ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘It felt like a bomb’: Massive explosion levels Oklahoma City home

By Hicham Raache/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd37P_0dDhdEHd00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City emergency responders were called to the scene of an explosion that leveled a home Friday.

“If felt like a bomb had happened, a big old bomb,” said neighbor Esperanza Hernandez.

An official with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that one person lived at the home.

2 killed after ‘commercial-grade’ fireworks explode at California home

Two K9 teams responded to the scene of the blast to search the rubble, and Oklahoma City police officials were later said there was no one inside when the blast happened.

Officials eventually got ahold of the home owner, who is currently in Waco, Texas. They said he was shocked when they told him his house exploded.

  • An Oklahoma City home that exploded Friday afternoon.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVqki_0dDhdEHd00
    The force of the blast demolished the structure, launching debris out into the road. (KFOR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40J9WC_0dDhdEHd00
    Firefighters reported a strong smell of gas at the scene of the blast. (KFOR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIbmP_0dDhdEHd00
    A still-standing chimney could be seen above the wreckage. (KFOR)

Fire officials said a strong natural gas odor was detected, but authorities were still working to confirm the cause of the explosion at publishing time.

Go-kart driver cited after apparent YouTube stunt on California highway

“We’re waiting for confirmation from [Oklahoma Natural Gas], but when firefighters did arrive, there was a smell of gas in the area,” said Capt. Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “And we did have a couple neighbors advise us that they called ONG a couple days ago on some gas issues that was happening up and down the street at some of these houses.”

ONG personnel responded to the scene to investigate Friday.

Fire officials said they shut off the gas at the location and turned off all power that the home was receiving.

It’s heartbreaking that a community member lost his home, Douglas said.

“It’s tough to see a house with one of our residents in Oklahoma City, their house leveled to the ground. It’s disheartening that we have a neighbor who is without a home,” he said.

The Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website shows that the home in the below image is the home that exploded:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbgqM_0dDhdEHd00
From the Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Caught on Camera: Fight at Zaxby’s in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A fight involving multiple employees and customers at a fast-food restaurant in Killeen is going viral. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Zaxby’s Restaurant on Clear Creek Drive. “It was a mess, you had like the manager, you had the cooks, you had everyone outside and they were kind of, half the […]
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Firefighters arrive after report of a fire and someone possibly trapped in a drainage ditch on Bryant under Houston Harte overpass at 7th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic is returning to normal tonight after half a dozen fire and emergency crews and vehicles responded for a report of a fire in a drainage ditch — just underneath the Houston Harte overpass at 7th and Bryant downtown tonight. San Angelo fire department battalion chief Stacy Wright says their first […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks… or doesn’t

In Texas, people charged with crimes and found mentally incompetent to stand trial most often obtain restoration treatment at a state hospital before returning to jail and being able to actively participate in their defense. In recent years, there have been efforts to increase other competency restoration alternatives – like jail-based or outpatient methods – but for some people, like Naquan Carter, those options are not always available.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Day 2 of Jennings murder trial focused on evidence

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The second day in the murder trial of Stephen Jennings focused on the testimony of Tom Green County Sheriff’s investigator Corey Speck and evidence that was collected in 2017 — one piece of which was the toothbrush of victim Eric Torrez. Speck began his testimony before lunch on Wednesday, December 7, […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Weather#City Police#Natural Gas#Accident#Kfor Rrb#Ong
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy