Cleveland, OH

Recent Cleveland carjackings shed light on struggle with teen crime

By Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki7tx_0dDhd4Xc00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows teens almost running over a Cleveland Police officer, and a second video shows how other teens left a woman terrorized after a carjacking.

The stories behind these cases expose how hard it can be getting justice with kid criminals.

A police body camera video reveals an officer questioning teens about trying to steal a car in a parking garage at Hopkins Airport.

Then, the officer says, “Turn off the car.”

Police pursuit of stolen car in Solon ends in crash, 85-year-old woman critically injured

The teen driver peels out, nearly running over the officer before speeding off with tires squealing.

That happened days after teens carjacked a woman right outside the terminal at Hopkins.

Body camera video shows the victim telling an officer, “They stole my car. I was parked at the airport. I’m OK. I tried to fight him.”

Both cases put a spotlight on the struggles in the streets to control teens breaking the law.

In the carjacking, the stolen car was found later heavily damaged.

Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect, but another 14-year-old suspect has not been found. He’s been on the run for a month.

Police did track down two teens for the stolen car in the parking garage, but when officers took those suspects to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, they were released. The juvenile lock-up only takes in and holds the most serious teen criminals.

The I-Team did some digging. Records show, last year in Cuyahoga County, more than 1,100 charges were filed against teens for robbery. There were 86 charges for murder and attempted murder.

This year, the court has seen an increase in the number of cases against kids 14, 16 and 17 years old.

The I-Team went to the home of a teen charged in that carjacking. Through a window, a woman said,
“I don’t know anything about it, and I have nothing to say.”

The two cases provide a snapshot of some of the crimes carried out by some of the youngest criminals. Cases carried out with no fear of police.

‘Recipe for disaster’: Video shows armed suspect drop stolen cash, twice

A report shows that the teens in the stolen car at the airport almost running down an officer also may have stolen a Mercedes there.

We’re watching to see what happens with them in juvenile court and keeping an eye on the search for the 14-year-old carjacker.

Comments / 16

Josh
3d ago

They never take them. They are always released. Till they kill someone. It’s disgusting. Aggravated Robbery is a serious crime it should be mandatory 2 years. Not just release to home.

Reply
8
Janette
3d ago

One of these times they are going to pick the wrong person and they'll live the rest of their useless lives in a pine box, than maybe the senseless I don't know nothing will wake up 🥴

Reply(2)
5
 

Family files lawsuit after jury doesn’t bring charges against Cleveland officer in Desmond Franklin shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Desmond Franklin‘s family is filing a civil rights lawsuit after a grand jury decided not to bring charges against an off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot and killed him last year. Officer Jose Garcia was in civilian clothes on April 2020 when he stopped at a convenience store. He noticed Franklin and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Public Safety
