Recent Cleveland carjackings shed light on struggle with teen crime

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows teens almost running over a Cleveland Police officer, and a second video shows how other teens left a woman terrorized after a carjacking.

The stories behind these cases expose how hard it can be getting justice with kid criminals.

A police body camera video reveals an officer questioning teens about trying to steal a car in a parking garage at Hopkins Airport.

Then, the officer says, “Turn off the car.”

The teen driver peels out, nearly running over the officer before speeding off with tires squealing.

That happened days after teens carjacked a woman right outside the terminal at Hopkins.

Body camera video shows the victim telling an officer, “They stole my car. I was parked at the airport. I’m OK. I tried to fight him.”

Both cases put a spotlight on the struggles in the streets to control teens breaking the law.

In the carjacking, the stolen car was found later heavily damaged.

Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect, but another 14-year-old suspect has not been found. He’s been on the run for a month.

Police did track down two teens for the stolen car in the parking garage, but when officers took those suspects to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, they were released. The juvenile lock-up only takes in and holds the most serious teen criminals.

The I-Team did some digging. Records show, last year in Cuyahoga County, more than 1,100 charges were filed against teens for robbery. There were 86 charges for murder and attempted murder.

This year, the court has seen an increase in the number of cases against kids 14, 16 and 17 years old.

The I-Team went to the home of a teen charged in that carjacking. Through a window, a woman said,

“I don’t know anything about it, and I have nothing to say.”

The two cases provide a snapshot of some of the crimes carried out by some of the youngest criminals. Cases carried out with no fear of police.

A report shows that the teens in the stolen car at the airport almost running down an officer also may have stolen a Mercedes there.

We’re watching to see what happens with them in juvenile court and keeping an eye on the search for the 14-year-old carjacker.

