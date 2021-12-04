Murphy reports 1st omicron case in NJ; GA resident who traveled to South Africa

TRENTON, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey was confirmed Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced the case in a adult woman traveler to the state.

Officials said the woman is a fully vaccinated Georgia resident who recently traveled to South Africa.

The woman has remained in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28, and has experienced moderate symptoms.

Officials said she is recovering after receiving care at a emergency department in the state.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” said Murphy. “Vaccinations and mask wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster.”

The news comes as the Garden State reported COVID infections in New Jersey have reached the highest single day total in eight months.

The state reported nearly 4,000 cases Friday — the highest numbers since April 2.

Hospitalizations were above 1,000 for four consecutive days. The state also reported 14 new coronavirus deaths.

Health experts tie the COVID surge to indoor gatherings.

Delta is still the dominant strain.

Neighboring New York reported five omicron cases in the state Thursday — four in New York City and one on Long Island.