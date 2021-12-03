A lifelong bond: Aztecs' Brian Dutcher and Michigan's Juwan Howard

Before Juwan Howard wore black socks and baggy shorts with the Fab Five, before Michigan coach Steve Fisher and assistant Brian Dutcher ate his grandmother’s collard greens in their home visit, before Dutcher spent 28 straight days watching Howard play over the summer — at camps, in high school gyms, shooting by himself in Chicago parks with the ball echoing off housing projects — the story of Howard’s journey to Ann Arbor begins in Iowa City, Iowa.

With Bruce Pearl and a cassette tape.

Pearl was an assistant coach at Iowa. The tape contained a surreptitious recording of a phone call with Deon Thomas, the top recruit out of Chicago and Howard’s good friend, allegedly admitting Illinois offered him $80,000 cash plus a Chevy Blazer as a recruiting enticement.

When Pearl himself was accused of cheating to get Thomas, he gave the tape to NCAA investigators, who turned their attention to the Illini and found multiple violations that nearly shut down the program entirely. Howard was their top recruiting target, but while awaiting sanctions the school barred assistant coach Jimmy Collins — the connected recruiter who pulled all the top players out of Chicago — from leaving campus during the summer of 1990.

“I don’t know if we get Juwan Howard if Illinois is not under investigation and Jimmy Collins can’t go on the road recruiting,” Dutcher, now San Diego State 's head coach, says three decades later. “It was like the perfect storm. Maybe Juwan would say, ‘I was never interested in Illinois.’ But at that time, Illinois was getting the best players out of the city of Chicago, and we weren’t getting players out of Chicago. With the circumstances at Illinois, there was an opportunity for us to get in there and recruit Juwan.”

And so they did.

Dutcher would land more than a 6-foot-9, blue-chip recruit and cornerstone of the Fab Five, college basketball’s most famous freshman class . He would kindle an enduring friendship — a Black player out of Chicago’s rough South Side, a young White coach from Minnesota, a bond for life.

“At the time,” Fisher says, “I think Juwan viewed Dutch as a big brother, someone he could trust and confide in, someone he knew would be there for him when needed and would not let him down. It proved to be that and then some.”

Says Howard, with a straight face: “I haven’t learned anything from Coach Dutcher. He’s the worst, the worst. He’s actually the worst coach I ever played for.”

He starts laughing.

“You can say that to a guy who’s family, and then he’s going to have a really good comeback. I’m just honored to be one of the young men that he has helped turn into a man. I cannot be more happy and blessed and excited for the relationship that we’ve both developed over the years and will continue to be part of my life and my kids’ lives as well. That’s how special of a man Coach Dutcher is.

“I just saw the purity in his heart. He really cared about me.”

They meet as coaches for the first time Saturday at Michigan’s Crisler Center and live on CBS (10 a.m. PST), the first game of the network's college basketball season. The Wolverines originally were scheduled to play Kentucky, but when the Wildcats backed out, Dutcher called his former player and mentioned they had an open date Dec. 4. Howard wasn’t about to say no.

Michigan assistant Phil Martelli doesn’t know Dutcher well, and Howard’s players say he reveals little about his college days or personal life. But they also say they sense something special about this game, something different, that it’s not just an appetizer while each school revs up for conference-championship games in football later in the day.

“Almost giddy,” Martelli says of Howard’s emotions in the office this week.

“Here’s the deal: When the ball goes in the air, all that goes out the window. It’s our five guys against their five guys. We can hug and kiss and do all that stuff after the game. But everyone out there who’s ever competed against their brother or cousin or next-door neighbor, you always want to win, whether it’s Wiffle Ball or hide and seek. You always wanted to be the last one (found). That’s the way this game feels.”

Collard greens

The Fab Five wasn’t recruited as a group.

Chris Webber was considered the No. 1 prospect in the country, pursued by Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, you name it. Jalen Rose, also from Detroit, was rated a couple spots below him. Both indicated they would wait until the spring of their senior year to pick a college.

Howard, then, became the key get. He seemed to like Fisher and Dutcher, and he wanted to sign in the November period before his senior season at Chicago Vocational Career Academy.

“We knew the importance of getting Juwan Howard, we knew the pop he would bring, the star power, the ripple effect on everything that happened,” says Fisher, who a year earlier had won the NCAA title six games into his head coaching career after taking over for Bill Frieder on the eve of the tournament. “Even back then, everybody liked him. You’d go to these camps, and Juwan was someone that everybody had great regard and respect for and really, really loved him as a person. You knew he could help you get that next recruit.

“We were not going to leave one stone unturned.”

In the 1990s, there was a 30-day evaluation period when coaches could watch prospects but not contact them. Legend has it Dutcher did that for 28 straight days; he says it might have been all 30.

There were no certified AAU tournaments like the ones now dominating the summer recruiting circuit. So Dutcher went to his high school gym, or followed him across state lines to a camp or tournament. Sometimes it meant standing on the side of an outdoor court on a scalding summer afternoon in shorts and T-shirt, nodding at Howard as he quietly honed his game.

“Everywhere he was, I was,” Dutcher says.

There were no cell phones or social media, either. Dutcher scribbled out hand-written letters. Two, three, four times a week. Put a stamp on them and mailed them.

They hired one of Howard’s high school coaches — legal in those days — to work at Michigan’s summer camp, which meant Howard would come as well. Instead of rooming with another high school player, Dutcher assigned him to a grad assistant from the basketball team so he’d “get the Michigan message the entire time he was there.”

The big break came at the home visit.

Arizona and Lute Olson had been there the night before but miscalculated the influence of Jannie Mae, Howard’s grandmother who had raised him and two cousins, and paid more attention to his high school coaches. Another mistake: They already had eaten. When Jannie Mae, the daughter of Mississippi sharecroppers, brought out a dish of her collard greens, they patted their stomachs and said thanks but they were full.

Dutcher: “We heard she wasn’t very happy about that. So we got there, and I ate everything on my plate. It was good, too. I wasn’t doing anyone a favor. This was a home-cooked meal, and it was really good. I asked for seconds. But I like spinach. If I was a guy who didn’t like spinach, then maybe I wouldn’t like them.”

Howard: “My grandmother always (hosted) home visits. I remember watching Coach Dutcher and Coach Fisher eating some of my grandmother’s famous greens. That’s known as a personal dish in our household that we’ve always enjoyed. Just to see the coaches enjoying it, too, that was a highlight moment for her and for me.”

Howard committed to the Wolverines in November with Jannie Mae’s blessing. By the time he got home from school that day, she was dead from a massive heart attack.

Fisher and Dutcher got in the car with their wives and attended the funeral, something Howard later said touched him deeply and signaled “the start of me building a new relationship with a new family.”

“It was like,” Dutcher says 31 years later, “she had lived long enough to put him in the next chapter of his life with the people she liked.”

Things that family does

Howard quickly got on the phone with Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, a pair of top-50 prospects from Texas that Michigan was recruiting as well. Convinced them to come.

“Juwan was the mastermind behind everything,” Jackson said on the 2011 ESPN documentary about the Fab Five. “He was the centerpiece.”

In the spring, Rose and Webber completed the quintet. Michigan hired Rose’s high school coach, Perry Watson. Howard had been calling Webber three times per week.

By midseason, all five were starting and led the Wolverines to the 1992 NCAA championship game against Duke. They returned to Michigan the following season and returned to the championship game, this time losing to North Carolina.

Howard would stay a third year, averaging 29.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in the 1994 NCAA Tournament before losing to Arkansas in the Elite Eight and turning pro. He would play 19 years in the NBA and win two titles. He spent six years as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat, then was hired by his alma mater in 2019 to replace John Beilein.

Now Dutcher is back in Crisler Center, too.

They have remained close through the years, calling or texting on holidays or birthdays or after a big win to let each other know they’re thinking about them — “things that family does,” Dutcher says.

A picture with Howard and Dutcher’s two daughters sits on the desk in Dutcher's office at SDSU. They’ll have dinner on the road while recruiting, or when intersecting at an event where Howard’s sons were playing for their AAU teams. Howard visited San Diego several times during the NBA offseason.

One time, he went to see Dutcher’s daughter play a club soccer game. She collided with a bigger girl and crumpled to the field in pain. Dutcher stood on the sideline in stunned silence, the coach in him wanting her to get up, shake it off.

The athlete in Howard knew differently. He rushed on the field, swooped her up in his massive arms and carried her off.

Family.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .