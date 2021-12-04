ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Missing Land O' Lakes teen Isaiah Ransom found

By Brody Wooddell
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
UPDATE: Ransom has been found.

Police are asking for help finding Isaiah Ransom last seen in Land O'Lakes.

Ransom is described as a white male,15 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Ransom was last seen in the area of the 19000 block of Narinore Drive in Land O'Lakes, Florida. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and a grey backpack.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child you can contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

ABC Action News WFTS

