Cheboygan, MI

Four Cheboygan players make NMFL Legends team

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Four Cheboygan football players recently earned spots on the All-Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division team.

Leading the way was senior Daniel Wilcome, who made the team both as a wide receiver on offense and as a punter on defense/special teams.

Players joining Wilcome included fellow senior Henry Stempky, a defensive back, and Gauge Ginop, a linebacker. All three made the defensive team.

Rounding out the Cheboygan players on the squad was senior running back David Heyer, who earned offensive team honorable mention recognition.

Chiefs receive awards at team banquet

At Cheboygan's end-of-season football banquet, several players received honors, including Stempky, who was named the team's Most Valuable Player. Stempky was also named the Most Valuable Defensive Back.

Heyer earned Most Valuable Offensive Running Back and the Commitment Award, while Devihn Wichlacz and Chris Charboneau were both recognized as Best Offensive Linemen. Charboneau earned another award as Most Valuable Scout Team Player.

Rounding out the Cheboygan awards were Seth Flores (Most Improved Player), Robert LaPointe (Most Valuable Defensive Lineman), Connor Gibbons (Most Valuable Special Teams Player), Wilcome (Most Valuable Offensive Receiver) and Ginop (Most Valuable Linebacker).

"It's nice when you see your hardest workers get rewarded," said Cheboygan head coach Dave Schulz. "We had other players on our team that worked really hard, but these kids definitely did work hard and always prepared for practice just as much as they did for games.

"I'm just proud of those guys."

Grayling running back David Millikin was named as the NMFL Legends Division Most Valuable Player, while Traverse City St. Francis' was named as the Outstanding Offensive Player. Kingsley’s Brett Peterson and TCSF's Joe Donahue were named as Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

