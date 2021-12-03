Off Duty Elizabeth EMS Supervisor Airlifted In Motorcycle Crash

BARSTOW (CBSLA) – A Barstow firefighter was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning while handling a traffic accident on Interstate 15 between the L Street and Highway 58 exits. According to the Barstow Fire Protection District, calls for the original collision on the northbound I-15 came in at approximately 3:26 a.m. “While crews were treating patients and prepared for clearing the scene, a vehicle traveling at highway speeds struck one firefighter. That firefighter sustained major injuries and was immediately treated by his crew to help sustain his life,” officials said in a press release. The firefighter was then transported by air to Loma Linda University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. Authorities also said that the incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the Barstow Police Department.

