Dazed : End of 2021

6:00pm til 12:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) iscits Headlines Werkhaus this December. Fast rising star Biscits takes over Shoreditch this December with a rare and intimate showcase at East London hideout Werkhaus. Possessing a hefty catalogue of hits on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko, Sola and Ultra, Biscits is no stranger to delivering dancefloor-filling crowd-pleasers. One of Beatports best selling artists, his track ‘Talk to Me’, released earlier this year, has racked up a mouth-watering 6 million streams on Spotify alone and he’s storming the charts again with his latest single ‘Let You Go’. After sold out UK shows with Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City and Endor, the young heavyweight makes his long awaited London return with a debut at one of the Capital’s most in-demand recent clubbing additions, Brick Lane gem Werkhaus.
Comments / 0