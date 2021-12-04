ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dazed : End of 2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 3:00am) Deep House, House, Minimal Techno, Tech House, Techno. Entry price (public):...

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Kep1er's Hikaru & Chaehyun dazzle with their classy, elegant charms for 'Dazed'

'Dazed' magazine has released new individual pictorial preview cuts of Kep1er's Hikaru and Chaehyun!. Prior to their highly-anticipated debut, the girls of Kep1er will be featured in the December issue of 'Dazed' magazine, posing for their first ever group pictorial. While fans eagerly wait for the publication of the latest 'Dazed' issue, the magazine has decided to release previews of Kep1er's pictorial each day from November 22-26, at 2PM and 10 PM KST.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Is Avery?

“Yellowstone” star Tanaya Beatty surprised fans by appearing in last night’s episode, “I Want To Be Him,” as former ranch hand Avery. Fans met Avery back in Season 1, but she abruptly dropped off the show midway through Season 2. Reportedly, Beatty got involved in some major films, so she left the show for a while. But now she’s back, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
TV SERIES
pghcitypaper.com

Krampus returns to torment naughty Pittsburghers

If you’re feeling sick of Santa, have no fear — or maybe some — Krampus is here. The sixth annual Krampusnacht, or Krampus Fest, will take place on Mon., Dec. 6 with a free concert in Downtown's Market Square, along with other activities celebrating the nightmarish holiday ghoul. Krampus is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
steynonline.com

Light at the End of the Tunnel?

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News. On today's edition we had breaking news of the new Omicron variant, and the latest breakdown in the supply chain. Laura Perrins joined me to analyze the Great Migrations to the western world. We also mused on the geopolitical significance of a dancing cactus and the current ructions in the Solomon Islands. Our old friend John O'Sullivan was on hand to discern the happy ending in all of this, and Neil Oliver rounded out the show with some thoughts on the citizenry trapped in an abusive relationship with their governments.
AGATHA CHRISTIE
skiddle.com

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. Hes transported t... This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Returning to his childhood home, a man...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
skiddle.com

Biscits at Werkhaus

6:00pm til 12:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) iscits Headlines Werkhaus this December. Fast rising star Biscits takes over Shoreditch this December with a rare and intimate showcase at East London hideout Werkhaus. Possessing a hefty catalogue of hits on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko, Sola and Ultra, Biscits is no stranger to delivering dancefloor-filling crowd-pleasers. One of Beatports best selling artists, his track ‘Talk to Me’, released earlier this year, has racked up a mouth-watering 6 million streams on Spotify alone and he’s storming the charts again with his latest single ‘Let You Go’. After sold out UK shows with Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City and Endor, the young heavyweight makes his long awaited London return with a debut at one of the Capital’s most in-demand recent clubbing additions, Brick Lane gem Werkhaus.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

ENRG Presents KETTAMA, Hammer & Blehrin

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) ENRG RETURN with a HUGE list of acts across their Autumn shows. Fewer than 9% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. /// TICKETS ON SALE TUES 3RD AUG AT 10AM. SATURDAY 4TH DECEMBER 2021. INVISIBLE WIND FACTORY...
MUSIC
YourErie

End of November marks the end of the Erie Zoo season

The end of November also marks the end of the season for the staff and animals at the Erie Zoo. It’s a bitter sweet day as the attention turns to planning for the future, but staff members will tell you that the animals genuinely miss the crowds that come to see them. This season marks […]
ERIE, PA
skiddle.com

The Smiths tribute The Joneses play at the Pelton

The Smiths music is evergreen. The Joneses will play an up close & personal show, playing all the Smiths & select Morrissey hits. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Joneses are returning to their favourite venue the Pelton...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Rollerdisco

7:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 11:00pm) The Big One! Rollernation's flagship event featuring all the classic disco favourites and hits from the 70's/80's and 90's. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We will still be living in a world...
MUSIC

