La Crosse bus passengers must wear masks through March 18 under federal TSA extension

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Metropolitan Transportation Utility in La Crosse has announced that bus passengers must wear masks at least through March 18.

The requirement is in accord with the Transportation Security Administration’s extension of the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through that day.

TSA’s initial face mask requirement because of COVID-19 went into effect on Feb. 1 this year, with an initial expiration date of May 11.

This is the third extension, from Sept. 13 and then Jan. 18, according to a posting on the MTU’s Facebook page.

