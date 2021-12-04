ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse bus passengers must wear masks through March 18 under federal TSA extension

By Site staff
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RE5a_0dDhcdP900

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Metropolitan Transportation Utility in La Crosse has announced that bus passengers must wear masks at least through March 18.

The requirement is in accord with the Transportation Security Administration’s extension of the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through that day.

TSA’s initial face mask requirement because of COVID-19 went into effect on Feb. 1 this year, with an initial expiration date of May 11.

This is the third extension, from Sept. 13 and then Jan. 18, according to a posting on the MTU’s Facebook page.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

More details released in Wisconsin’s first omicron variant case

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – State health officials in Wisconsin a Milwaukee County resident that had recently traveled to South Africa is the state’s first confirmed case of the omicron variant. They were fully vaccinated and had received their booster dose. They reported mild symptoms. DHS says the variant has a “concerning number of mutations,” with some associated with increased transmissibility and...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Salvation Army of La Crosse county seeking return of gifts for Angel Giving Tree

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree effort is coming to a close. The organization is asking community members that have picked up tags on the trees return the gits to the organization’s 8th Street office. About 500 families, including as many as 800 children, will get gifts and food baskets during the effort. COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday Train prepares for virtual concert

UNDATED (WKBT) – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is on a different track once again this year. The train will be virtual after last being in person in 2019. The event, called ‘North America’s longest rolling food bank’, will take place December 18th on Facebook and YouTube. The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is asking for your donations here....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

New campaign aims to attract people to move to La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce and the County Community Development Department have partnered to launch a Talent Attraction Campaign called Thrive in La Crosse to people to move to La Crosse for jobs. “You name the job in the industry, there’s the availability right now” said Neal Zygarlicke, the Chamber’s CEO. People will receive advertisements about...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Angel Giving Tree presents should go to Salvation Army’s La Crosse headquarters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree effort is coming to a close. The organization is asking community members who have picked up tags on the trees take the gits to the organization’s headquarters office at 223 Eighth St. in La Crosse. About 500 families, including as many as 800 children, will get gifts and food...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday shipping deadlines arriving

UNDATED (WKBT) – Another holiday shipping deadline is here. December 6th is the Holiday shipping deadline for sending First Class and Priority Mail Service for most international destinations. And Thursday is your deadline for those services to military mail. You still have until December 15th to get your ground service packages in the mail here for U.S, except for Alaska...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Public Transportation#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: La Crosse teen found, reunited with family

UPDATE: Damiane J. Arndt has been found safe and reunited with family. LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Damiane J. Arndt was reported missing Friday. She is biracial: white and Native American, and between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7. She is described as 120 to 130 pounds with...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Street crews modify problematic street markings on revamped Jackson Street in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Street crews worked Thursday to modify street markings at the Fourth Street and West Avenue intersections because the new lane configurations during the Jackson Street project weren’t working effectively, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation official. The resurfacing project from Third Street to 23rd Street on one of La Crosse’s busiest streets resulted in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man sentenced to five years for gun charge

MADISON (WKBT) — A La Crosse man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a 2020 shooting on La Crosse’s South Side. Antwan Taylor, 28, also will spend three years on supervised release according to the sentence imposed by U.S. Chief District Judge James D. Peterson. Taylor...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man dies in Winona County I-90 crash

DRESBACH, Minn. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man died Monday night in a crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County. Laval Robinson, 37, died at the scene after being hit by a car on I-90, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the state patrol, Robinson was driving west in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when he crossed the median...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
748
Followers
577
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy