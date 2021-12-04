ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Live updates, scores for semifinals, select finals of LHSAA football playoffs in Shreveport-Bossier

 3 days ago
The postseason continues in Louisiana with the non-select semifinals and select finals of the LHSAA high school football playoffs.

Follow along with USA TODAY Network-Louisiana writers as they update with news and scores for Week 4 of the high school football playoffs in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

REMATCH:Many, Avoyelles duel in Week 7 rematch with trip to LHSAA Prep Classic on the line

PREDICTIONS:LHSAA football playoff predictions for high school semifinals, select finals

PREVIEW:LHSAA football: Previewing all 12 select and non-select playoff matchups

Live updates: Week 4 of high school football playoffs in Shreveport-Bossier area

