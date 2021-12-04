ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Coast Chat: Local artist discusses work

By Angelica Cabral, Salinas Californian
For this week's podcast we spoke with local artist Laurie Philip Michaels who promotes social causes with her art. If you're interested in purchasing her art, you can check out her instagram @lauriephilipmichaels.

Angelica Cabral is a journalist and podcaster for The Californian covering a wide variety of topics from movies filmed in Monterey County to how much political candidates have fundraised. Have a tip for an interesting story? Email her at acabral@gannett.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @avcabral97

