Limestone scores from Thursday

Clements is now 10 and 0 after defeating Colbert Heights on Thursday night. Submitted photo / Mike Holt

Limestone County basketball was back in action after a slow Wednesday night.

Clements took on Colbert Heights and both the boys and girls were victorious.

The Colts’ boys team is now a perfect 10 and 0 after winning 59 to 43.

Dylan Patrick continues to be lights out, scoring 18 points in the game. James Putman added 14 points and Ian Ezell added 11.

The Lady Colts were successful by a score of 47 to 20 in a dominating performance.

Athens took on Mortimer Jordan in a game that was supposed to be played earlier in the season, but was delayed by illnesses to players for Mortimer. The Athens Golden Eagles took it to the wire in overtime, but fell just short with a final score of 62 to 54.

The Lady Eagles are looking to rebound after playing Mortimer Jordan tough, but with the Blue Devils winning that game as well, 64 to 38.

Tanner took on Hatton in the boys and girls matchups on Thursday.

The Rattlers’ boys team lost a close matchup 53 to 49. The Tanner girls basketball team, however, defeated Hatton 74 to 50 in a blowout.

The entire county is off on Saturday, with no games scheduled.

Friday night’s scores will be provided online at enewscourier.com and will be in Tuesday’s edition of the paper.