ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone scores from Thursday

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VII21_0dDhcEX600
Clements is now 10 and 0 after defeating Colbert Heights on Thursday night.  Submitted photo / Mike Holt

Limestone County basketball was back in action after a slow Wednesday night.

Clements took on Colbert Heights and both the boys and girls were victorious.

The Colts’ boys team is now a perfect 10 and 0 after winning 59 to 43.

Dylan Patrick continues to be lights out, scoring 18 points in the game. James Putman added 14 points and Ian Ezell added 11.

The Lady Colts were successful by a score of 47 to 20 in a dominating performance.

Athens took on Mortimer Jordan in a game that was supposed to be played earlier in the season, but was delayed by illnesses to players for Mortimer. The Athens Golden Eagles took it to the wire in overtime, but fell just short with a final score of 62 to 54.

The Lady Eagles are looking to rebound after playing Mortimer Jordan tough, but with the Blue Devils winning that game as well, 64 to 38.

Tanner took on Hatton in the boys and girls matchups on Thursday.

The Rattlers’ boys team lost a close matchup 53 to 49. The Tanner girls basketball team, however, defeated Hatton 74 to 50 in a blowout.

The entire county is off on Saturday, with no games scheduled.

Friday night’s scores will be provided online at enewscourier.com and will be in Tuesday’s edition of the paper.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Sports
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Tanner, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limestone#Colts#Enewscourier Com
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
879
Followers
40
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy