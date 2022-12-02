National Cookie Day: How To Score Great Deals and More This Sunday

You don’t have to be the Cookie Monster to celebrate National Cookie Day, which falls on Sunday, Dec. 4, this year. To mark the occasion, many cookie sellers are offering special deals – even freebies – in store or across their websites.If you want to pick up your cookies in person, support a local business and stop in to your local bakery and inquire about a National Cookie Day promotion. (Also check the social media pages of your local – and national – cookie sellers for deals.) If you’re shopping online, some companies have deals on their websites, such as a percentage off the entire order. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals across the country .

Subway

Subway is known for its footlong subs. How about a footlong cookie? In celebration of National Cookie Day, Subway is introducing four footlong cookies available Sunday only from 1 to 5 p.m. local time at Cookieway. It’s a pop-up cookie shop at the Subway restaurant in Calle Ocho in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Among the offerings are the Subway Cookie Club, which Subway describes this way: “The Subway Cookie Club stacks cookies on cookies with a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting, then topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce.”

If you’re not in Miami, participating Subway restaurants are offering $2 off a footlong sub that day to customers who add a cookie to their orders placed online or through the app.

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields has a selection of cookie boxes, ready for giving for the upcoming holidays or other special occasions, for up to 50% off. [ x ]One of the options in its online store is the Confections Collections Basket, which includes 24 Nibblers bit-sized cookies, 24 brownie bites and more for half off.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats, with 84 locations primarily across the south and southeast U.S., has brought back the mint chocolate chip cookie for the month of December.[ x ] If you live near a store, you can arrange for the delivery of hot cookies in a variety of flavors, but Tiff’s also ships nationally. Check out the specials page on its website.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies, based in Ohio, lets you satisfy your sweet craving or pass on the gift of sweetness to friends and family. Cheryl’s can ship a box of cookies for any occasion, and its website has a page of treats at a discount, too. (You might find one or two with free shipping, too.) Whether you’re looking for the perfect cookies to leave for Santa or as a gift for longtime family friends, Cheryl’s has a large selection to suit all budgets,

Great American Cookies

If you’re a loyalty member of Great American Cookies, you’re in for a treat. Great American is offering a reward for members who make a purchase on a National Cookie Day – a freebie on a visit in the following week.

Insomnia Cookies

You won’t have to lose any sleep over where to find free cookies this weekend. Insomnia Cookies is offering a free cookie with a purchase at its store locations, Mashed.com writes.

You can also visit the Insomnia Cookies website that day to take advantage of other offers, such as free shipping on online orders with the code SHIPCOOKIES.

