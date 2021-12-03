Economic Pulse: Week of 12/3/21

A graduate of Western Michigan University with a BBA in accounting, Laurie provides individuals with personal service for their tax and financial planning needs. As a member of the Financial Planning Association's media team, her financial insight is often sought and has been featured on MSNBC, The Associated Press, The Philadelphia Enquirer, the New York Post, the American Chiropractic Association and The Morning Call.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO