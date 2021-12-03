ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/3/21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayroll employment rose by 210,000 in November... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look...

Omicron variant could become another speedbump on the road to economic recovery

Hiring slowed last month, surprising a lot of forecasters. U.S. employers added 210,000 jobs in November. That's down from more than half a million in October. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley is here with an update. Good morning, Scott. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good morning, Noel. KING: What happened?. HORSLEY:...
Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2021-12-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Steve Roach continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Fade to Gray on Timeroom Editions. You will also hear new music by Andrew Douglas on Neu Harmony Records, by Kelly David on Spotted Peccary Music, and by TaboTago on Iapetus Music.
#Pulse
KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/3/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (12/03/21) reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 42 tests conducted on Thursday (12/02/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are currently 19 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 16 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. On Tuesday more than...
Considerations in Holiday Spending and Gifting | Your Financial Choices

A graduate of Western Michigan University with a BBA in accounting, Laurie provides individuals with personal service for their tax and financial planning needs. As a member of the Financial Planning Association's media team, her financial insight is often sought and has been featured on MSNBC, The Associated Press, The Philadelphia Enquirer, the New York Post, the American Chiropractic Association and The Morning Call.
Business Briefs 12-3-21

Gulf Coast Village welcomes Duclos as executive chef. Gulf Coast Village this week announced the hiring of seasoned professional chef Xavier Duclos to the role of executive chef for the senior living community in Cape Coral. As executive chef, Duclos is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of dining services at Gulf Coast Village.
Spencer | At the Movies

Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
