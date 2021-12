It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Penn National Gaming: "That stock has been crushed. it's down more than 40%. I have to tell you, we're in the height of the gambling season coming up. Penn Nat and DraftKings, they may go down later, but right now I think to sell them is a mistake. Whoa, they're bad, but to sell them here is a mistake."

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO