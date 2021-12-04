ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jussie Smollett judge, defense attorney differ on lunging claim

By Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8Ale_0dDhahrd00
Jussie Smollett defense attorney Tamara Walker, center, speaks with members of the press outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Aug. 2, 2021. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

It was a jaw-dropping moment in an already dramatic trial: An attorney for Jussie Smollett said in court that, just moments before, the judge presiding over the case had lunged at her while attorneys huddled in a sidebar.

“Judge, you physically moved towards me,” Tamara Walker told Cook County Judge James Linn during the trial Thursday.

Linn vigorously denied it, and the courtroom devolved into something close to chaos. Spectators murmured, attorneys began an animated argument for a mistrial, and Linn denied the accusation strenuously. He had simply been extremely surprised at what attorneys requested during the sidebar, he said.

The story spread like wildfire through the Leighton Criminal Court Building, where Linn has presided over a felony courtroom for years.

On Friday, Walker told the Tribune she believed Linn’s physical response was spontaneous and not intended to intimidate — perhaps it was even involuntary — but it was shocking all the same.

“I was in disbelief,” she told the Tribune. “… I did not expect that type of reaction (to) me doing my job.”

The incident was touched off during Walker’s cross-examination of Olabinjo Osundairo, one of the state’s key witnesses, who testified Smollett recruited him and his brother to stage a hoax hate crime attack on him one night in January 2019.

Attacking the brothers’ credibility is central to the defense case. They are expected to argue, in part, that the brothers may have actually attacked Smollett, perhaps motivated by homophobia.

To bolster that argument, Walker showed jurors texts from Olabinjo Osundairo that called someone “fruit” and “gaylord,” as well as an exchange between him and his brother in which he referred to someone who might have been gay as “sicko.”

During the course of the questioning Linn said the matters being raised were “very collateral,” at which point Walker and her team repeatedly requested a sidebar.

Attorneys and the judge huddled in a corner — without a court reporter present. The defense asked Linn for a mistrial based on his characterization of the cross-examination as “collateral.”

“As soon as I made the motion, Judge Linn reacted with shock and seemed to become upset, and at that moment had a reaction to physically move toward me with the upper portion of his body,” Walker told the Tribune on Friday.

After the sidebar, Linn directed jurors to leave the courtroom, and Walker again asked for a mistrial — this time in open court — because of the collateral comment “as well as your physical actions toward me in the sidebar.”

Linn strenuously denied making threatening moves, saying he was just “quite startled” that the defense would ask for a mistrial on those grounds.

“What collateral meant in that context (was) we’re talking about things he said to other people,” he said from the bench. “There’s nothing for a mistrial here … frankly I’m stunned you’d consider a mistrial.”

In addition, Smollett attorney Heather Widell said in court Linn was making “snarling” faces when granting objections from prosecutors.

Linn denied making faces, denied lunging and denied the mistrial. After a recess, the trial moved on.

Walker told the Tribune that, contrary to some media reports, she was not crying as she made her argument.

“My voice cracked, but I did not cry about the incident,” she said. “I was in shock and disbelief, and my voice broke. I could not believe I was relating what occurred.”

Walker said she viewed the encounter as part of a long pattern of disrespect toward female attorneys — particularly Black female attorneys — in courtrooms across the country.

“Throughout my 21 years of practice I have had experiences that my white male counterparts have not, including being mistaken for a court clerk, being mistaken for a defendant or member of the general public, being told to sit down when I came up to the clerk to check in for clients,” she said. “My experiences are not isolated; a number of female or Black women practitioners have experienced the same thing throughout our careers.”

Smollett’s trial is expected to resume Monday morning.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Walker
Person
Jussie Smollett
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy