ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg Police Department's new K-9 officer and dog graduate

By Staff reports
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Patrol Officer Dalton Condo, the new Martinsburg Police Department K-9 Officer and handler, recently graduated from K-9 handler training that was held at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AeQ6_0dDhaZkh00

Dalton Condo is a three-year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division and was selected from top candidates who had applied for the position.

Condo also is a member of the Martinsburg Police Department Special Response Team.

The new canine dog is a Malinois/German Shepherd mix and was selected from Shallow Creek Kennel.

Condo attended the canine training academy for six weeks, along with his new K-9 partner named Ryker.

Condo and Ryker will be assigned to drug detection and seizure, suspect apprehension, article searches and community K-9 demonstrations.

Condo said, "I am excited to be back and thrilled to be the new K-9 Officer. I can’t wait to show people what Ryker can do in our community, ridding the city of illegal drugs. And also, to demonstrate his abilities and showcase him to area students in our schools and public demonstrations.”

Chief George B. Swartwood said, “Condo is an outstanding officer I am so confident in his role as our K-9 Officer and can’t wait to have our new K-9 Dog, Ryker, in service. I know he will do an outstanding job and he’s truly excited to be back to start working. He will not only be utilized for drug interdiction, but also with our community policing efforts in our area schools and public events teaching our kids.”

The K-9 Dog was purchased with the approval of the Martinsburg City Council from the Drug Forfeiture and Seizure account. The price with training was approximately $15,000. This was paid in full by drug forfeiture money.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Martinsburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Martinsburg, WV
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Working Dog#Dog Training#Show Dog#Patrol#The Patrol Division#Condo#Malinois
CBS News

Bob Dole to lie in state in the Capitol on Thursday

Former senator, presidential candidate and war veteran Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Democratic leaders announced Monday. Dole died in his sleep at home in Washington, D.C., early Sunday. He was 98. Thursday will be the senator's final trip to the building where he spent 30 years serving in both the House and Senate. Lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda is reserved for prestigious lawmakers and citizens.
POLITICS
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

354
Followers
125
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy