Martinsburg Police Department's new K-9 officer and dog graduate

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Patrol Officer Dalton Condo, the new Martinsburg Police Department K-9 Officer and handler, recently graduated from K-9 handler training that was held at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

Dalton Condo is a three-year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division and was selected from top candidates who had applied for the position.

Condo also is a member of the Martinsburg Police Department Special Response Team.

The new canine dog is a Malinois/German Shepherd mix and was selected from Shallow Creek Kennel.

Condo attended the canine training academy for six weeks, along with his new K-9 partner named Ryker.

Condo and Ryker will be assigned to drug detection and seizure, suspect apprehension, article searches and community K-9 demonstrations.

Condo said, "I am excited to be back and thrilled to be the new K-9 Officer. I can’t wait to show people what Ryker can do in our community, ridding the city of illegal drugs. And also, to demonstrate his abilities and showcase him to area students in our schools and public demonstrations.”

Chief George B. Swartwood said, “Condo is an outstanding officer I am so confident in his role as our K-9 Officer and can’t wait to have our new K-9 Dog, Ryker, in service. I know he will do an outstanding job and he’s truly excited to be back to start working. He will not only be utilized for drug interdiction, but also with our community policing efforts in our area schools and public events teaching our kids.”

The K-9 Dog was purchased with the approval of the Martinsburg City Council from the Drug Forfeiture and Seizure account. The price with training was approximately $15,000. This was paid in full by drug forfeiture money.