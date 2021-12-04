ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

By Haley Fitzpatrick
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – The main theme for the end of the work week and...

www.fox44news.com

Wbaltv.com

Snow in forecast Wednesday -- but will it stick?

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. While snow's in the forecast, Wednesday still looks like no big deal in the Baltimore metro. Temperatures begin the 60s Monday but...
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Texas State
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions are expected to remain with us all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. (CBS4) Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
#Meteorologist
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See First Snowfall Of Season This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front will roar through the Delaware Valley to set the stage for our first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. After a gusty shower passes Monday evening, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock from 60s to 40s in just several hours. High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees colder on Tuesday with feels like temperatures nearing freezing all day. The recipe of cold air in place and the approach of a coastal low offshore will produce periods of snow during the day on Wednesday. Model data over this past weekend reflected the possibility of...
DELAWARE STATE
wwisradio.com

Weekend Wintry Weather Causes Problems For Drivers In Western/Northern Wisconsin

The Sunday afternoon message from the Augusta Police Department in Eau Claire County was simple – just stay home if you can. Wintry weather over the weekend caused big problems for drivers in Western and Northern Wisconsin. Roads became slick with accumulating snow and falling temperatures overnight into Sunday. Many locations in that part of the state were listed on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website as having slippery stretches. Farther north, roads were snow-covered and some north-central Wisconsin roads were listed as ice-covered and hazardous. Freezing rain made the drive dangerous in southern Wisconsin between La Crosse and Milwaukee. Authorities reported dozens of accidents.
WISCONSIN STATE

