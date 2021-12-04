Weekend Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front will roar through the Delaware Valley to set the stage for our first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. After a gusty shower passes Monday evening, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock from 60s to 40s in just several hours. High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees colder on Tuesday with feels like temperatures nearing freezing all day. The recipe of cold air in place and the approach of a coastal low offshore will produce periods of snow during the day on Wednesday. Model data over this past weekend reflected the possibility of...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO