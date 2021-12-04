Weekend Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions are expected to remain with us all week with no cold fronts in sight.
Each day will be warmer than the previous day.
The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees.
(CBS4)
Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week.
The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
