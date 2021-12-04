ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Josh Hart: Ruled out Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hart (knee) is out Friday against the Mavericks, Daniel...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three in the Key: Tyrese Maxey, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein

As part of an ongoing series at HoopsHype, we’re breaking down three interesting topics we’ve seen happening around the NBA over this past week. Of course, the name of this column is derived from basketball’s three-second violation rule. The goal of this exercise is to observe a few subjects and then explain the key to why it’s happening and what makes it interesting.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Josh Hart is awesome

Hope there’s extra coffee in your system because the New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. CDT. For something a little different but fun from usual game threads, let’s highlight an interaction that took place between Josh Hart and a fan when the Pelicans were in Indianapolis on November 20 playing the Pacers.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (knee) questionable Wednesday for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Josh Hart (left knee soreness) is questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart is a late addition to the injury report with a new injury. Garrett Temple and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more work if Hart is ruled out. numberFire's models project...
NBA
Person
Josh Hart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Hart expected to draw interest

Michael Scotto: Also, the Pelicans and Josh Hart. A lot of executives thought when he signed his contract that it was designed to be traded. He’s a guy I can see getting some value around the league due to his defensive ability and knowing himself as a role player. Yossi Gozlan: Hart’s contract is very unique. It’s got multiple non-guaranteed years, and one of those years also has an option.
NBA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Josh Hart questionable, as NOLA seeks lineup continuity

In its search for lineup continuity this season, New Orleans has never been able to use the same starting group for more than five straight games, largely due to separate-timeframe injury absences by Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Devonte’ Graham. Those four players – along with every-night starting center Jonas Valanciunas – seemed to be hitting their collective stride over a recent four-game stretch as New Orleans beat Washington, Utah and the Clippers, but Hart was sidelined Wednesday by left knee soreness. Things went poorly in the first of two straight games this week vs. Dallas, which raced to an early lead and never looked back, prevailing 139-107. It was easily the Mavericks’ largest margin of victory in 2021-22.
NBA
NBA

Josh Hart questionable for Sunday’s game at Houston

The task Sunday evening for New Orleans will be to try to cap a sweep of its two-game Texas road trip, facing Houston after picking up a resounding win Friday in Dallas. Whether the Pelicans will have one key piece of their recent upswing in performance is uncertain, with Josh Hart (left knee soreness) listed as questionable to play against the Rockets. Hart was sidelined by the injury for both games this week against Dallas, a split between the Southwest Division teams.
NBA
