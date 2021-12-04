ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Live updates, scores for semifinals, select finals of LHSAA football playoffs in Alexandria

By Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUGGg_0dDhaRgt00

The postseason continues in Louisiana with the non-select semifinals and select finals of the LHSAA high school football playoffs.

Follow along with USA TODAY Network-Louisiana writers as they update with news and scores for Week 4 of the high school football playoffs in the Alexandria area.

PREDICTIONS:LHSAA football playoff predictions for high school semifinals, select finals

PREVIEW:LHSAA football: Previewing all 12 select and non-select playoff matchups

PAIRINGS:LHSAA football playoff pairings entering non-select semifinals, select championships

Live updates: Week 4 of high school football playoffs in Alexandria area

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Alexandria, LA
Football
Alexandria, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Alexandria, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Alexandria, LA
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhsaa#High School Football#American Football
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

113
Followers
44
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy