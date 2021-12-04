ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Georges Niang: Starting for injured Harris

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Niang is starting Friday's game against Atlanta. Niang came off...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Out again Wednesday

Harris (hip) won't play Wednesday against the Warriors, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports. Harris was considered questionable for Wednesday and will end up missing his second straight game with the hip issue. Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz should see increased run in his absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Out as expected

Harris (hip) won't play Monday against Sacramento, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. This news is unsurprising, as the team reported earlier in the day that Harris would likely sit. Georges Niang and Paul Reed should be in line for an increase in minutes as a result.
NBA
numberfire.com

76ers to start Matisse Thybulle Monday with Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined

The Philadelphia 76ers will start Matisse Thybulle in their starting five for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Veteran Tobias Harris is dealing with a hip injury, and with all of the other injuries to the 76ers' starters, team will go with a smaller lineup featuring Thybulle. Thybulle has a...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in return

Harris contributed 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Harris returned from a two-game absence due to a hip injury with a near double-double. Overall, the veteran forward was inefficient from...
NBA
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) questionable for 76ers Wednesday night

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Harris sat out Monday's game due to a hip ailment, but he could return to the court Wednesday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Harris play, Georges Niang would likely revert to a bench role.
NBA
Yardbarker

Georges Niang Thinks Tyrese Maxey Turned Into a 'Killer' for Sixers

The Sixers had a big question mark surrounding the point guard position heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. As their full-time starting point guard Ben Simmons requested a trade and embarked on a holdout, the Sixers had no choice but to give the former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey a shot.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers' Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol. In his first game back,...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Set to play Saturday

Harris (hip) will play Saturday against Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After a two-game absence due to a hip injury, Harris will be back in the lineup, and the Sixers will also get a major boost in the form of Joel Embiid, who makes his return after clearing the health and safety protocols. Harris has already missed eight games this season, but when healthy he's continued to be one of the most dependable wings in fantasy basketball, averaging 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (career high), 4.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 threes in 33.2 minutes per game.
NBA
inquirer.com

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris return against Minnesota

Welcome back, Joel Embiid. After missing the past nine games while in health and safety protocols, the 76ers’ All-NBA center returned to action Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Standout forward Tobias Harris also returned after a two-game absence with a hip injury sustained late in a Nov. 20 game...
NBA
CBS Sports

Curry, Harris help 76ers hold off 4-win Magic 101-96

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Doc Rivers gave a pep talk to Jamahl Mosley shortly after the Orlando Magic hired the rookie head coach in July. The 76ers coach's advice was simple:. ''Just trust the process of things,'' Mosley said. Trust the process is still a triggering expression in Philadelphia, where the slogan...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris is a good third option

On August 17th, 2021, Joel Embiid signed the richest contract in Philadelphia 76ers‘ history, putting pen to paper on a four-year, $196 million supermax extension that he negotiated himself. This was a momentous occasion for the Sixers, as it secured the services of “The Process” for the remainder of his...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The starting five was built for Ben Simmons

In 2020-21, the Philadelphia 76ers deployed an unconventional starting lineup. On any given full-strength night, the team paired Joel Embiid up with a power forward-sized point guard, a point guard-sized shooting guard, a small forward who mostly played shooting guard up to that point, and a 6-foot-8 combo forward who could play power forward on the defensive end of the court and score from the perimeter in like late Knicks era Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Give more minutes to Georges Niang at small forward

In a weird twist of fate that felt borderline unimaginable a few years back, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team lacking in size. I know, crazy, right? After years of running a 6-foot-10 passer at the point and that weird season where Josh Richardson, Al Horford, and his sister called the City of Brotherly Love home, the Sixers’ roster is largely devoid of size at vertically every position save center, and their rebounding had suffered as a result.
NBA
inquirer.com

Georges Niang gets homecoming in Boston as Sixers face the Celtics

BOSTON — When Georges Niang takes the floor inside TD Garden Wednesday night, he will look into the stands to see “who’s wearing a green T-shirt under my jersey.”. Niang has now been on both sides of the heated 76ers-Celtics rivalry. The reserve forward in his first season with Philly is from Lawrence, Mass., about 25 miles from downtown Boston. And after playing four seasons with Utah, Niang is happy he now gets two trips to his hometown each regular season instead of one.
NBA
The Eagle-Tribune

Home sweet home for Niang in Philly

BOSTON – A lot has happened since last we spoke to Georges Niang, shortly after he agreed to his two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers the first week of August. Four months. One hundred-nineteen three-point attempts. One weird practice with Ben Simmons. Nearly one month without Joel Embiid...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Misses shootaround due to illness

Harris was absent during Friday's shootaround due to a non-COVID illness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harris isn't currently listed on the 76ers injury report ahead of Friday's contest at Atlanta, but his absence from shootaround does draw a bit of concern. On the season, the 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 34.1 minutes per game. If he's unavailable Friday, Georges Niang, Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle will all be candidates for increased playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Back at practice

Harris (illness) practiced with the 76ers on Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The forward sat out Friday's 98-96 win over the Hawks with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but his return to practice two days later bodes well for his chances of returning to the lineup Monday in Charlotte. Since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 and missing six straight games, Harris is averaging 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per game over his eight appearances since rejoining the lineup.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, Georges Niang Heavily Praised Matisse Thybulle After Win vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to hit their stride lately. Although the team is beginning to get healthy once again, wins aren't coming frequently right now. This past Monday, the Sixers managed to squeak out a victory against the Orlando Magic. But when the team faced the Boston Celtics on...
NBA

