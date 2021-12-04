76ers' Georges Niang: Starting for injured Harris

Harris (hip) will play Saturday against Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After a two-game absence due to a hip injury, Harris will be back in the lineup, and the Sixers will also get a major boost in the form of Joel Embiid, who makes his return after clearing the health and safety protocols. Harris has already missed eight games this season, but when healthy he's continued to be one of the most dependable wings in fantasy basketball, averaging 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (career high), 4.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 threes in 33.2 minutes per game.
