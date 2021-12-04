76ers' Georges Niang: Starting for injured Harris

BOSTON — When Georges Niang takes the floor inside TD Garden Wednesday night, he will look into the stands to see “who’s wearing a green T-shirt under my jersey.”. Niang has now been on both sides of the heated 76ers-Celtics rivalry. The reserve forward in his first season with Philly is from Lawrence, Mass., about 25 miles from downtown Boston. And after playing four seasons with Utah, Niang is happy he now gets two trips to his hometown each regular season instead of one.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO