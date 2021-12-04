ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Out for Week 13

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Niang (ribs) will miss Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Lucas Niang returns

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:. The...
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs' RT Lucas Niang, CB Rashad Fenton to miss practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs' right tackle Lucas Niang will not practice on Thursday, a team spokesperson announced during a press conference. The team's website lists Niang as having a rib injury. Niang previously sat out of practice earlier in the season after injuring his ribs in a game against the Giants.
NFL
610 Sports Radio

Rashad Fenton, Lucas Niang out vs Broncos

The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Chiefsdigest Com
kshb.com

Kansas City Chiefs players Rashad Fenton, Lucas Niang out for Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang will be out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Fenton missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to knee strain, which he strained in the team's last game against the Dallas Cowboys. Niang was listed...
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Chiefs missing starters Fenton, Niang for game vs Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
49erswebzone

‘We’re praying for Trent’: 49ers provide an update, share thoughts on Trenton Cannon’s injury

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”. Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy