Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Out for Week 13

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs' right tackle Lucas Niang will not practice on Thursday, a team spokesperson announced during a press conference. The team's website lists Niang as having a rib injury. Niang previously sat out of practice earlier in the season after injuring his ribs in a game against the Giants.
