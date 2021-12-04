Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel The Marquis Miami is an iconic luxury residential skyscraper in the heart of Miami, Florida. With its unique and breathtaking position on the water, overlooking Biscayne Bay, its exceptional design and signature lighting have immense visibility across Miami. Known for being one of the tallest structures in the state of Florida and on the list of Miami’s tallest buildings, it was created by an internationally acclaimed team of developers from the state of New York, designed with the fastest elevators South of New York City. The Marquis now consists of 292 innovative condos and a boutique hotel, The Gabriel Miami, which encompasses 129 opulent rooms and is owned by The CGI Merchant Group of Miami and managed by Hilton. Over the years, the 67 stories tall building has developed into one of the most premier places to live in South Florida. Located steps away from the best international cuisine, live entertainment, and culture, geographically it offers its residents and guests the ultimate living experience in Downtown Miami. Outstandingly Located in Downtown Miami Outstandingly located, The Marquis Residences is blocks away from Miami’s major architectural structures. In terms of its accessibility, the residence is only minutes away from the Miami International Airport and Port of Miami and offers a short walk to the Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, art galleries, famous museums, and the FTX arena. Most notably, the location allows for all of Miami to experience its signature lighting patterns on the building, which was redesigned to represent Miami’s artistic and creative vibes. Light Up the Night in Miami Originally, the lighting on the building presented an all-white pattern, and recently, this has been modernized to illustrate Miami’s hip and colorful ambiance. The new and improved electronic patterns are now operated remotely, with over 100 controllers, and programmed by incredible designers from Light Up the Night (LUTN), a custom LED lighting and premier production company. The colors in the patterns on the lighting display have the ability to change from red, blue, green, to rainbow, and show up in waves and other unique designs. The best part…the light show can be seen from any point in Miami and in December 2021, it will be one of the ways The Marquis welcomes Art Basel to Miami. The Marquis Miami, a Piece of Art Each year the Marquis Miami warmly welcomes Art Basel, an international art show that brings together more than 250 leading galleries, which showcases the work of over 4,000 artists. Miami Art Basel was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, The Marquis Miami purchased a famous sculpture at the last Art Basel event, which took place in 2019. Only minutes before the event ended, Allan C. Schwartz, Esq., president of the board at The Marquis Residences, was the first to see the sculpture and chose this piece in particular for its monumental size. Today, the grand sculpture sits at the very front entrance, welcoming its residents and guests, and can be viewed by art enthusiasts who walk by. 2021 Miami Art Basel Must-Sees In addition to this unique piece, the Marquis is home to other incredible works of art. There are a couple of Peter Tunney pieces that can be found throughout the residences. Peter Tunney is a famous American Visual Wynwood Artist, who is known worldwide for creating huge, collaged paintings out of both packing materials and daily newspapers. This December 2021, the Marquis Miami will continue to light up the Miami skyline with new, awe-inspiring light patterns. In addition, the condominium board is throwing a pre-Art Basel party at the swimming pool. For the first time, Allan C. Schwartz Esq. shares, “I assure you that at this event you will see things that you have never seen before. We are bringing a bit of fantasy and something different from what you would normally see in a condominium building for that party. You’ll have to come to find out what it is…”

