Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago it was a banana taped to a...

www.nbcnews.com

travelnoire.com

Get Ready To Fall In Love With Art Basel: Your Guide To Miami's Popular Week

From November 30 through December 4th, Miami Art Week will commence and celebrate local and international artists’ careers and work through public and invitation-only art exhibitions. There will be lively events, all-day galleries, and art installations that will be available for viewing and some for auctioning during the busy week. Global brands will bring daring collaborations to life to revive the buzzy culture of Art Basel.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week

Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
MIAMI, FL
EDMTunes

EDMTunes Events Guide: Art Basel Miami 2021

While Ultra and Miami Music Week are still several months away, the 2nd best music week of the year is rapidly approaching Miami. Art Basel started out as an art exhibition that grew into an entire week of art exhibits and eventually expanded into a paradise of underground music events as well. Rivaling Miami Music Week, Basel week features a jam-packed schedule of events at a variety of venues. Even better, the weather is much cooler than you’ll find during March. We scoped out all of the events on each night of Basel week and rounded them up with key details and ticket links in one place.
MUSIC
miamitodaynews.com

Art Basel brings galleries from 36 nations to Miami Beach

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is making its grand return and set to feature 253 leading galleries from around the globe. Along with presenting works across all media, from rare and historical masterpieces to new pieces by today’s emerging artistic voices, the art fair, which is headquartered at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Dr., will also present 16 large-scale artworks in Meridians, 25 curated exhibitions as part of the Kabinett sector and 10 panels as part of the Art Basel’s Conversations series.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
crfashionbook.com

Dom Pérignon Brings Champagne Concierge Service to Miami's Art Basel

Dom Pérignon is launching a Yacht Concierge in Miami this December, just in time for Art Basal and Design Miami, featuring exclusive champagne delivered by water directly to you. The Dom Pérignon yacht will set sail along Biscayne Bay from December 1 to 4 with everything you need for an unforgettable vintage champagne fête on a boat or waterfront home.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel The Marquis Miami is an iconic luxury residential skyscraper in the heart of Miami, Florida. With its unique and breathtaking position on the water, overlooking Biscayne Bay, its exceptional design and signature lighting have immense visibility across Miami. Known for being one of the tallest structures in the state of Florida and on the list of Miami’s tallest buildings, it was created by an internationally acclaimed team of developers from the state of New York, designed with the fastest elevators South of New York City. The Marquis now consists of 292 innovative condos and a boutique hotel, The Gabriel Miami, which encompasses 129 opulent rooms and is owned by The CGI Merchant Group of Miami and managed by Hilton. Over the years, the 67 stories tall building has developed into one of the most premier places to live in South Florida. Located steps away from the best international cuisine, live entertainment, and culture, geographically it offers its residents and guests the ultimate living experience in Downtown Miami. Outstandingly Located in Downtown Miami Outstandingly located, The Marquis Residences is blocks away from Miami’s major architectural structures. In terms of its accessibility, the residence is only minutes away from the Miami International Airport and Port of Miami and offers a short walk to the Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, art galleries, famous museums, and the FTX arena. Most notably, the location allows for all of Miami to experience its signature lighting patterns on the building, which was redesigned to represent Miami’s artistic and creative vibes. Light Up the Night in Miami Originally, the lighting on the building presented an all-white pattern, and recently, this has been modernized to illustrate Miami’s hip and colorful ambiance. The new and improved electronic patterns are now operated remotely, with over 100 controllers, and programmed by incredible designers from Light Up the Night (LUTN), a custom LED lighting and premier production company. The colors in the patterns on the lighting display have the ability to change from red, blue, green, to rainbow, and show up in waves and other unique designs. The best part…the light show can be seen from any point in Miami and in December 2021, it will be one of the ways The Marquis welcomes Art Basel to Miami. The Marquis Miami, a Piece of Art Each year the Marquis Miami warmly welcomes Art Basel, an international art show that brings together more than 250 leading galleries, which showcases the work of over 4,000 artists. Miami Art Basel was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, The Marquis Miami purchased a famous sculpture at the last Art Basel event, which took place in 2019. Only minutes before the event ended, Allan C. Schwartz, Esq., president of the board at The Marquis Residences, was the first to see the sculpture and chose this piece in particular for its monumental size. Today, the grand sculpture sits at the very front entrance, welcoming its residents and guests, and can be viewed by art enthusiasts who walk by. 2021 Miami Art Basel Must-Sees In addition to this unique piece, the Marquis is home to other incredible works of art. There are a couple of Peter Tunney pieces that can be found throughout the residences. Peter Tunney is a famous American Visual Wynwood Artist, who is known worldwide for creating huge, collaged paintings out of both packing materials and daily newspapers. This December 2021, the Marquis Miami will continue to light up the Miami skyline with new, awe-inspiring light patterns. In addition, the condominium board is throwing a pre-Art Basel party at the swimming pool. For the first time, Allan C. Schwartz Esq. shares, “I assure you that at this event you will see things that you have never seen before. We are bringing a bit of fantasy and something different from what you would normally see in a condominium building for that party. You’ll have to come to find out what it is…”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Here’s What You Can Expect At The 2021 Art Basel In Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ultimate extravaganza for international art galleries, high-roller collectors, artists, and art lovers returns to South Florida. The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is the first in-person event since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Open to the public, Thursday, December 2, the Miami Beach Convention Center will host the event where art lovers from near and far will be able to experience art from 253 galleries, 43 of which will be participating for the first time, representing 36 countries. So, what can attendants expect at the show? Galleries: The main section of the event. This year, over 100 of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Financial Times

Art Basel Miami Beach opens in a younger, richer, techier city

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Move over snowbirds and retirees. When Art Basel opens in Miami Beach this week there will be a new audience in town ready to welcome its return to real life.
VISUAL ART
Bisnow

SLS Gets In On NFT Craze, With Digital Art Sold From Hotel Rooms During Miami's Art Basel Event

For one week every year, South Florida hosts Art Basel Miami Beach, a stateside incarnation of the famous contemporary art fair that originated in Basel, Switzerland. Though the event is centered on an art show at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the fair stretches throughout the entire Miami area, with artists, vendors and jetsetting buyers filling hotels throughout the region. Ancillary businesses see the benefit too, with satellite art shows, events and dinners spilling into various venues, and companies of all stripes getting in on the action with partnerships and tie-ins to play on the excitement of the fair.
LIFESTYLE
Observer

Art Basel Miami Will Include an AR Garden Made for Breonna Taylor

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of gassed-up jet planes whizzing their way across the globe, depositing the art world’s best, brightest and most enthusiastic participants on the Florida shores for 2021’s Art Basel Miami, perhaps the most popularly-attended prestige art fair in the world. There’s a lot to look forward to in terms of this year’s iteration of the fair: in 2020, of course, the multifaceted event was called off altogether amidst financial struggles and the ravaging effects of the pandemic, but this year, the advent of NFTs and the open-armed welcoming of the crypto community promises to generate a huge amount of novelty in a space that’s already constantly churning towards the new.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

10 spots to meet for an online first date during Art Basel Miami

Art Basel Miami brings together art, design and tech lovers to celebrate the intersection of culture. The festival, which is part of Miami Art Week, highlights the best and most notable artists who are pushing the conversation forward. This event brings people from all over the world to Miami, making the destination a hot spot to meet, mingle and connect with like-minded folks. This also means Art Basel and Miami Art Week are a good time to get the apps out and start swiping, safely. That said, Time Out is here to help with a roundup of the best spots to meet your first date IRL, from low-key places to upscale establishments where your fancy Basel getup won’t look completely out of place.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

Cheetos Dust Will Be on Display at Miami's Art Basel

Cheetos are known for being packed full of flavor. So packed, in fact, that they turn your fingers bright orange with each chip you grab from the bag. Most people lick that dust off their fingers once they're finished, but others, it seems, have more creative uses for it, like using it to make art.
VISUAL ART
Miami Herald

Basel tech picks during Miami Art Week

Capping off a year that saw a Miami tech boom, the community that made it happen is organizing a flurry of events for Miami Art Week. They’re calling it TechBasel: dozens of gatherings that come with a technology bent. And they’re not just NFT-oriented. We asked Ja’dan Johnson from Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Commercial Observer

Miami’s Art Basel Returns With Real Estate Fanfare

It’s all work and all play for Miami’s real estate developers this week. Art Basel Miami Beach is back and that means there are parties to attend, art to marvel at, and most importantly, deals to be made. The prestigious modern art fair, canceled last year due to the pandemic,...
MIAMI, FL
Observer

How Art Basel Miami Has Been Permanently Changed by NFTs and Crypto

There’s long been a lot of evidence that cryptocurrency and NFTs haven’t just changed conceptual digital environments, but that they’ve also had a concerted impact on the physical layout of our art spaces: at Art Basel Miami this week, galleries and platforms are falling over each other to produce the most spectacular form of token art. Roddenberry Entertainment, the production and distribution company that co-produced the Star Trek series, is touting the release of an NFT thats coded into the DNA of a living bacterial organism, making it the “first living NFT.” Elsewhere, Open Earth Foundation is hosting a sale of holographic NFTs at Basel to raise funds for an ocean-saving platform.
VISUAL ART
fineartglobe.com

Remaking Miami in the Wake of Art Basel Miami Beach

Tomorrow Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 and its flotilla of art fairs, along with events bundled into the ever-burgeoning Miami Art Week, is to open its doors to the first in-person viewing since 2019. Invitation-only viewings have already begun on Tuesday, November 30, with an exclusive vernissage scheduled for today. The fair is open to the public through December 4.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Community Policy