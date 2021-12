SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections held the audit for the Nov. 2 general election on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Every board of election in Ohio is required to use either a percentage-based post-election audit, or a risk-limiting audit. The Shelby County Board of Elections conducted their audit by three precincts that made up a percentage of the overall election, for three specific races. The audit was completed by one democrat and one republican in each precinct represented at the audit. Six election officials in total participated in Wednesday’s audit of the election.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO