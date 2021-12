Tioga State Bank recently presented the Sayre House of Hope with a check for $2,500 as part of the “Hope Endures” campaign. Robert Fisher, President and CEO of Tioga State Bank said, “The Sayre House of Hope helps many families while dealing with a medical crisis at Guthrie. We are happy to support an organization that helps those in need.” With the support of this year’s valued sponsors and donors, the Hope Endures campaign raised over $130,000 to benefit the Sayre House of Hope.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO