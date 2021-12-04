ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County opens third phase of Bloomington affordable housing complex

 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County and Related California executives celebrated the grand opening of the third phase of an approximately five-acre site containing 98 new affordable housing units for qualifying families. The development’s first phase, completed in 2016, featured the new 6,500-square-foot Bloomington Public Library plus 106 affordable senior and family housing units. The second phase, completed in 2017, featured 84 new affordable family housing units.

“Residents deserve a safe and affordable place to live and raise their families. I am proud of the public-private partnerships that brought this concept to life and built a development that truly serves the needs of the community,” said Curt Hagman, Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Of the new units, 20 apartments have been reserved for special needs residents through direct referrals from San Bernardino County Behavioral Health and the Inland Empire Health Plan. On-site social services for residents will be provided by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana and include educational, health and wellness classes along with computer training, financial literacy and after-school programs.

“This development embodies two of my goals as a San Bernardino County Supervisor – increase the availability of affordable housing for disadvantaged county residents, and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Bloomington through meaningful investment,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “This is a great day for Bloomington and all of San Bernardino County.”

The development will also include a new 8,500-square-foot public park and community center that will provide facilities and services for the future public park that will be located to the north of the development, slated for completion in 2022.

“Bloomington Grove is an example of the positive change we can bring to people’s lives when skilled and dedicated County employees, under the leadership of the Board of Supervisors, partner with the private sector and other community stakeholders to create innovative solutions that serve our residents and move us closer toward achieving our Countywide Vision,” said San Bernardino County CEO Leonard X. Hernandez. “I also want to commend County employees for their hard work and commitment during all phases of the development.”

The development is an integral piece to the overall countywide neighborhood revitalization effort spearheaded by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. With the completion of the third phase, this public-private partnership is the first all-in-one capital improvement project within San Bernardino County to host a public library, housing, and community center.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the County of San Bernardino to create critically needed new housing for 98 deserving families. More than 3,000 people were on the waiting list for this development, which demonstrates the continued demand for affordable housing and why we will continue to look for similar opportunities in San Bernardino County,” said Related California Vice President Stan Smith.

