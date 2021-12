The Jets have started games this season like an old car on a winter morning. They sputter and stall and stumble as they search for some kind of rhythm. It has been particularly bad with rookie Zach Wilson at quarterback. In the seven games started by Wilson, the Jets have been outscored 44-3 in the first quarter. That lone field goal came last week against the Texans. In the four games without Wilson, the Jets have been outscored 24-21 in the opening quarter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO