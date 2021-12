Much has been made about John Wall’s current situation with the Houston Rockets. It now appears that the former All-Star has taken a U-turn and is now willing to suit up for the Rockets. The alternative is pretty bad, with Wall looking at the prospect of sitting out the entire campaign. Be that as it may, it is clear that both the Rockets and Wall’s camp are still trying to find a way to get the 31-year-old out of Houston.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO