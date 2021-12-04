ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Definitive History of D&B: 1995-1999

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoni & Bukem may have been struck by Covid, but fear not, we got you.... Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst...

Joshua Brooks | David Rodigan

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Joshua Brooks Manchester: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need a place to...
Boogie Events

8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Boogie Events take over Tres Bar Liverpool for a second night to remember. Join us to kick off your funky festive celebrations. Boogie Events present 'Funky Festivities' @ Tres Bar Liverpool. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst...
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
Only In Washington

You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting a holiday party? Be a hero with one of these host gifts

While the pandemic may have caused a slight decrease in party invitations, that doesn’t mean people aren’t hosting get-togethers. No matter the size or type of celebration you’re attending, you still need to show your thanks for the invite. Here, our favorite culinary-themed gifts to impress any host. Parisian Bistro...
Biscits at Werkhaus

6:00pm til 12:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) iscits Headlines Werkhaus this December. Fast rising star Biscits takes over Shoreditch this December with a rare and intimate showcase at East London hideout Werkhaus. Possessing a hefty catalogue of hits on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko, Sola and Ultra, Biscits is no stranger to delivering dancefloor-filling crowd-pleasers. One of Beatports best selling artists, his track ‘Talk to Me’, released earlier this year, has racked up a mouth-watering 6 million streams on Spotify alone and he’s storming the charts again with his latest single ‘Let You Go’. After sold out UK shows with Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City and Endor, the young heavyweight makes his long awaited London return with a debut at one of the Capital’s most in-demand recent clubbing additions, Brick Lane gem Werkhaus.
Polygon

The best D&D campaigns

One of the most influential games ever made, Dungeons & Dragons has generated countless settings across multiple editions over the last 45 years. If you are a Dungeon Master, or want to become one, know that creating a world and a rich storyline from scratch can be punishing. But there are many new and beautifully illustrated sourcebooks from Wizards of the Coast that provide all the monsters, maps, and narrative you need to get started.
kiss951.com

Expand Your Definition on Happiness

Tis the season of holiday joy and peace on earth, but we all know that’s not the reality of many people. The mystery behind staying upbeat is to start a new project to get your mind off of the pain. From hiring someone to help you get your ideas off the ground, to going to the dollar store and making a craft. During dark times, stay far away from energy zappers. Those people mean you no good and you’ll spend energy you can save for another time. This next suggestion may sound trivial, but focus on your breathing and drink lots of water throughout the day.
GamesRadar+

Win a Space: 1999 book

Back in 1999, the moon was blown out of orbit by a massive nuclear explosion, exiting the Solar System to roam about the universe. Well, according to Gerry Anderson's TV series Space: 1999 it was, anyway…. If you're a fan of the show, you'll be agog at the Moonbase Alpha...
The Independent

Couple describe hotel quarantine after returning from honeymoon in South Africa

A couple who have been forced to use the Government’s hotel quarantine scheme after spending their honeymoon in South Africa have described their experience as “awful”.Kate and Alex Freed, 29 and 30 years old respectively, from London rescheduled their wedding four times as a result of coronavirus restrictions.After getting married in September, they booked their honeymoon to South Africa.They spoke exclusively to the PA news agency on the third day of their 10-day quarantine period.“We’d been planning the South Africa trip for ages… we didn’t book it until the green list changed and the foreign travel advice was...
travelmole.com

Raffles London hotel set-to open in late 2022

Raffles Hotels & Resorts announced ‘Raffles London at The OWO’ will start welcoming guests from late 2022. One of the UK’s most anticipated openings, Raffles London at The OWO is housed in the landmark Grade II listed former Old War Office on Whitehall. Following a major transformation it features 120...
Hare And Hounds

Sonic Gun Concerts by arrangement with Close-Up presents: ONLY SUN + Special Guests. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
MOHO: Christmas Special

THE FIRST SATURDAY OF EVERY MONTH 💿💿💿 With all the MOHO all stars 💥💥. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Leave a review of this event ». View more events in Birmingham ». Search for 'MOHO: Christmas Special '...
The Sunday Open Age Skate Session

1:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 3:30pm) Our only event open to all ages from 5yrs upwards. Great music from the RN DJ's, providing the soundtrack to your new Sunday afternoon. New to Sunday Rollernation presents our 'All Age Open Skate', from 5yrs to 105yrs everyone is welcome. No advance tickets...
Glamorous LDN Xmas Boat Party

8:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 1:00am) We return to the Thames for our final boat party of the year and it will be a Christmas special so expect presents galore!. Glamorous LDN Boat Party + Free after-party (worth £20) Prices start at £25 and go up to £49 as the date gets closer, book now and save! The Winter Season has arrived and what better way to celebrate than a London sunset Cruise with some of London's best DJ's Starting off at the popular Westminster Pier we continue our all-night partying ending off at London’s Union Nightclub.
Playground Saturdays

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Manchester's biggest Saturday giving you unbeatable drinks deals and the best in Hip Hop and R&B!. Music from: DJ LA FLARE, giving you - Old School, Hip...
Parallel Heights Presents: Etch

10:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 11:30pm) 4th December: Jungle, Breaks, 140 & more, Etch is coming up from Brighton to deliver a smashing set. Lucas SM and Elsa are on support ❤️. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Parallel...
kings of the rollers

Kings of the Rollers Royal Rumble is coming to Cardiff! T>I b2b Limited b2b Critical on support in the mighty Tramshed ... Some special DNB ensues. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Canopy Presents .... Kings of the Rollers...
