Struggling Granada edge out rivals Alaves

West Ham beat leaders Chelsea 3-2 courtesy of Arthur Masuaku's bizarre late goal on Saturday as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a last-gasp winner against Wolves. On a day when all the contenders in the top flight are in action, champions Manchester City can claim top spot they win the late match against struggling Watford. Elsewhere, Newcastle won for the first time this season to clamber off the bottom of the table and give new manager Eddie Howe hope they can survive. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had lost just once in the Premier League before Saturday's match at the London Stadium and had conceded only six goals in 14 matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO