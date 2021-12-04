ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Struggling Granada edge out rivals Alaves

By Feargal Brennan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranada battled back to seal a late 2-1 La Liga win at home to fellow strugglers Alaves in Friday night action. The Andalucians secured their first home league win of the campaign as Robert Moreno’s hosts scored in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
