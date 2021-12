Like many of you, I wrote my legislators, testified and fought against the cap and trade proposals in front of the Oregon Legislature in 2018, 2019 and 2020. As a custom farmer in Tillamook and chair of the Oregon Farm Bureau Ag Production Committee, I knew that my operation and many farms and ranches around the state could not afford the fuel cost increases that were inevitable under the program. It would be one more in a long line of poor policy decisions coming out of Salem that make it harder to stay farming in Oregon.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO