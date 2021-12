Lindsay ISD hosted the Hog Showmanship Clinic Monday at Lindsay’s school farm. Savanna Williams, Agrilife Extension Agent from Young County and experienced swine producer, was the guest instructor. Ten FFA students participated and learned about proper care, feeding, exercise, treatment, housing and how to best show their projects to a judge in the show ring. Prizes were awarded based on student engagement. Hundreds of Cooke County youth in 4-H, FFA and FCCLA are preparing projects in a variety of divisions for the Junior Livestock, Equine, Shop and FCS shows, which run Jan. 3-8 at the Cooke County Fairgrounds.

COOKE COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO