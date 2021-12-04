Patriot Motorcyle Club helps give to Toys for Tots

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Many organizations use this time of year as their chance to give back to their communities.

The Patriot Motorcycle Club was in Lewisburg raising money and accepting donations for Toys for Tots. The President of the club said they come back year after year to help make a difference in children’s lives.

“This right here is the reason we do the patriots, so that we can help our local citizens and with the state of the economy right now, they are going to need it,” Bob Johnson said.

Johnson said when people find out their donations go to help people in need locally, they give with their hearts.

