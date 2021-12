I'm continuously amazed by how incompetently Manchester United can be run as a club yet still maintain some level of success. This is a club that had put together a young and exciting team that might not have been ready to challenge for a Premier League or Champions League title but was headed in the right direction when it suddenly decided to turn it all over on its head and toss Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix. So now, a fun and exciting team to watch has to change its entire identity to suit one aging superstar, and things went about how you'd expect them to. Ronaldo scored goals, and United weren't as good.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO