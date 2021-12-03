ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwood, IA

KMA Video Stream: AHSTW at Underwood (G/B)

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Underwood's Ridder among area honorees by IATC

(KMAland) -- Several area track and cross country coaches were honored this past weekend by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Underwood’s Tyler Ridder was tabbed the Class 2A Boys State Coach of the Year from the 2021 track and field season, and Creston’s Steve Birchard picked up Assistant Boys Coach of the Year.
UNDERWOOD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Underwood, IA
Underwood, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
kmaland.com

KMAland Wrestling (12/3): Atlantic victorious in Humboldt, Nebraska City shines at home

(KMAland) -- Atlantic won a team title in Humboldt while LeMars and Nebraska City had strong dual showings in Friday's KMAland wrestling action. Atlantic won the tournament with 279 points. The Trojans received championship performances from Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (132), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182) while Jarrett Hansen (126), Easton O’Brien (138), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keiser (285) took second.
WWE
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, December 4th

(KMAland) -- It's a big Saturday for wrestling, basketball and more in KMAland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below. Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) Bluegrass Conference. Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg (G/B) Non-Conference. Glenwood at Johnston (G) Ankeny Christian Academy at St. Albert (B) Atlantic at ADM (G/B)
COMBAT SPORTS
kmaland.com

Cox's big night lifts Lenox past Bedford

(Bedford) -- Lenox freshman Sadie Cox played well beyond her years on Friday, and the result was a 58-39 victory for the Tigers over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Bedford on KMA-FM 99.1. Cox put the KMAland basketball world on notice with 24 points and 16 rebounds. "All we needed...
BEDFORD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Fuller Digital Solutions#Kma
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (12/3): Iowa falls to Purdue, Kansas routs St. John's

(KMAland) -- Iowa fell to Purdue while Kansas rolled over St. John’s in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday. Iowa (7-1, 0-1): A late Iowa run fell short in a 77-70 loss to No. 2 Purdue (8-0, 1-0). The Hawkeyes, playing without Keegan Murray, got 15 points and five rebounds from Patrick McCaffery. Tony Perkins added 14 points off the bench, and Kris Murray had 12 points of his own in the loss.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

College Wrestling (12/4): Nebraska wins Cliff Keen Invitational

(KMAland) -- Nebraska won another title at the Cliff Keen Invitational while Mizzou went 1-1 in dual action. Nebraska: Nebraska won the Cliff Keen Invitational on Saturday, their second consecutive title at that tournament. Mikey Labriola (174) won an individual title. Taylor Venz (184) finished second. Northern Iowa: Virginia Tech...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

College Football (12/4): Iowa Western advances to title game

(KMAland) -- Iowa Western advanced to the national championship game on Saturday while Iowa lost in the Big Ten Championship Game and Northwest Missouri State saw their season come to a close. Iowa (10-3): Michigan rocked Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game. Spencer Petras threw for 137 yards...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Drew Brown, fast start propels Clarinda to their second win of the season

(Clarinda) -- The Cardinals found the basket early, which helped them secure a 63-47 victory against the St. Albert Falcons. Clarinda outscored the Falcons 23-7 in the first quarter and 23-12 in quarter two. It was 46-19 at halftime. “We came out on fire,” Clarinda Boys Head Basketball Coach Rod...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 15): Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

(KMAland) -- The Week 15 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Southeast Warren's Josie Hartman and Southwest Iowa's Seth Ettleman. Hartman led her team to a 3-0 week with wins over West Central Valley, Mormon Trail and Melcher-Dallas while averaging 29.3 points per contest at a 54% shooting efficiency. She tallied her first double-double of the season against Melcher-Dallas with an eye-popping 37 points and 13 rebounds.
SPORTS
kmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1336: Mike Jungblut, Reese Brown

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1336: Monday, December 6th. OPEN: The voice isn't quite there, but we're recapping the weekend, talking college football & more. INTERVIEW: Monday with Mike Jungblut. KMALAND CATCH UP: Wayne's Reese Brown. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmaland.com

Sidney's Sears, Audubon's Birks selected as assistants for Shrine Bowl

(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAland coaches will be on the sideline for 50th Annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game. Those two coaches are Sidney's Donnie Sears and Audubon's Sean Birks. Both coaches will serve on the South Team, which will be led by Dallas Center-Grimes' Scott Heitland. West Central Maynard's...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Geography with Goudge: Men's Basketball Early Signings

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. As we move from November to December, the college basketball season gets into full swing. In addition, it was also the Early Signing period (Nov. 10-17) for recruits from the class of 2022. 233 out of the Top 300 high school recruits have already signed college commitments. Primarily to perennial contenders like Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, UCLA and Virginia. This small sample of the top players indicates that basketball talent is spread across the nation and no stranger to the Heartland.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

AP Boys Basketball Rankings (12/6): 7 KMAland teams ranked

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland boys basketball teams were ranked in the first Associated Press poll of the 2021-22 season. Abraham Lincoln was the highest-ranked KMAland squad, coming in at No. 4 in Class 4A. View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS 4A. 4....
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy